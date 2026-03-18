Prepaid Cards: Which Solutions Actually Work Best

When you pay for something online, you rarely think about the fact that the security of your money depends not only on your bank or card issuer. It is determined by the architecture of access to funds. CVV, 3DS, and PCI DSS compliance protect a transaction at the moment it is processed, but they do not solve the problem of excessive fund exposure.

If card data is leaked, an attacker does not care how well the authorization process was protected. What matters is how much money is available to be charged before you notice the issue and block the card.

Inside FinTech companies, payment risk is not measured in a binary way—safe or unsafe. Instead, the concept of a payment exposure threshold is used. This is the maximum acceptable amount that can be put at risk in a specific payment scenario. Prepaid solutions make it possible to set this threshold in advance at the balance level, rather than relying on post-factum refund procedures. Let’s take a closer look at how this works.