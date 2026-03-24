Top Fragrance Picks from Cosmoprof Bologna Exhibition

Cosmoprof Bologna 2026 once again became a showcase of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation in the fragrance world. Among the many standout brands, Middle Eastern perfumery drew significant attention for its ability to blend heritage, artistry, and modern appeal. In particular, Armaf made a strong impression with a selection of fragrances that captured the imagination of both visitors and industry insiders.

The exhibition highlighted the evolving tastes of fragrance enthusiasts who seek scents that are versatile, memorable, and emotionally engaging. Middle Eastern brands are increasingly recognized for their ability to craft perfumes that combine luxurious ingredients with approachable wearability. Armaf exemplifies this perfectly through its thoughtfully curated portfolio, demonstrating that high-quality fragrance experiences can be accessible and inclusive.

Among the top picks from the exhibition, Armaf’s Delights collection stood out as a highlight. These gourmand fragrances have captured a growing global audience with their indulgent yet balanced compositions.



Delights Island Bliss is an exquisite example of this philosophy in action. It introduces a creamy, sun-warmed sweetness that feels indulgent yet light, striking a balance that makes gourmand fragrances suitable for everyday wear. The composition evokes the comforting aroma of delicate desserts paired with the warmth of a sunlit island, creating a scent that is at once familiar and luxurious. Island Bliss reflects a broader trend seen at Bologna: the modern gourmand direction. Unlike older interpretations that were often heavy or overpowering, today’s gourmand fragrances are nuanced, balanced, and wearable, offering indulgence without excess.

Delights Yum Yum represents a more playful interpretation of the gourmand trend. With its addictive, dessert-inspired notes, it captures the imagination immediately, creating a fragrant experience that is both joyful and sophisticated. Despite its expressive character, the fragrance maintains structure and balance, reflecting Armaf’s careful attention to composition. It is precisely this combination of playfulness and refinement that aligns with global trends, where consumers are increasingly seeking scents that evoke emotion and leave a lasting impression.

Delights Bon Bon takes indulgence a step further, demonstrating the sophistication of modern gourmand perfumery. The sweetness is layered, polished, and multifaceted, ensuring that it evolves gracefully over time. Bon Bon highlights how gourmand fragrances are moving beyond single-note dessert impressions into versatile, all-occasion signatures. This evolution reflects broader consumer expectations: fragrances that can be worn for work, social events, or quiet moments at home, offering both richness and subtlety without compromise.