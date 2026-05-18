Blue Sapphire in Astrology: Why the Neelam Stone Still Fascinates People

Some gemstones quietly sit in a jewellery box. Blue sapphire is not one of them. In India, the stone is better known as Neelam, and it has always carried a slightly different reputation from most other gems. People admire it for its deep blue colour, but they also approach it with respect because of its strong connection with Saturn in Vedic astrology.

That mix of beauty and seriousness is what makes blue sapphire interesting. It is elegant enough to be worn as fine jewellery, but it is also one of the few gemstones people usually do not buy without asking questions first. Is it suitable for me? What quality should I choose? How should it be worn? These are all fair questions, especially when the stone is being selected for astrological reasons.

A sapphire is a variety of corundum, the same mineral family as ruby. Its blue colour comes from trace elements such as iron and titanium. A good stone can look calm, rich, and almost velvety. That visual depth is one reason blue sapphire has been associated with wisdom, maturity, and focus across many cultures.