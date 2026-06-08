Why Gen Z Is Having Less Sex Than Previous Generations: The Rise of the “Sex Recession”

IT'S OFFICIAL: GEN Z IS IN A “SEX RECESSION.” One would think that the generation that has a plethora of dating and hookup apps at their disposal, quick access to pornography, and has engaged in riveting discussion around sex than any other previous generation, would be having sex right and left. This is the same generation that goes gaga over Sabrina Carpenter’s pop songs with heavy sexual innuendo. Despite all these reasons, research and studies show that Gen Zs are having less sex than the previous generations.

While initial studies attributed this change to the digital screen time and shifting social patterns, recent studies have shown that the ‘sex recession’ has more culturally-rooted and political factors as well.

Just to be clear, anyone born between 1981 and 1996 (age 30 to 45 years in 2026) is considered a Millennial, and anyone born from 1997 onward is part of Generation Z (age 14 to 29 years in 2026).

What do the stats say?

A report by the General Social Survey (GSS) conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago showcased a decline in sexual activity among people aged 18-64. The share of US adults of this particular age group who have sex at least once per week reduced from 55% in 1990 to just 37% in 2024.

In young American adults, aged 18-24, the statistics are even more shocking. In 2025, around 12% of the targeted age band reported that they never had partnered sex in the previous year. This is in sharp contrast to the 2010 data, where 12% of individuals reported being “sexless” i.e. not having engaged in partnered sex in the previous year.

A report by the Survey on Center on American Life published in 2024 reveals that only 56% of the Gen Z population in the United States say that they had a romantic relationship in their teen years. Whereas, 54% of men from the same generation report limited or no stable relationship experiences during that stage of life.

Pew Research Center, one of America’s premier think tanks and research institutes, has also made statistical contributions to this discussion. A 2023-24 Pew study says that there is a decline in romantic relationships and dating frequency in Gen Z, compared to Millennials when they were at the same age.

Author Carter Sherman in her new book "The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation's Fight Over Its Future", talked to 100 young adults and experts for her book. She outlines how Gen Z’s perception of sex has changed over the years.