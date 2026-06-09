What Is Fawning? Understanding the People-Pleasing Trauma Response and How to Express Yourself Better

1. You are a people-pleaser or caretaker: You always think about others and take care of other people’s expectations and requirements. You wanted to make them happy at any cost which is not right. Fawning is at the root of codependency which means seeking safety in friendships and relationships by giving up all your needs, requirements and trying to take responsibility for others behaviors.

2. You avoid conflict: Those individuals who are suffering from fawning, avoid conflicts. Conflict can easily trigger an emotional flashback to a time when they faced extreme anger. As a result, those individuals immediately step into a peaceful situation and try to please the other person to avoid conflict. This provides short-term relief to the nervous system at the expense of long-term solutions to problems.

3. You tolerate toxic behaviors and struggle with boundaries: During fawning, people started tolerating toxic behaviors whether it would be anger, physical violence, or emotional torture. When you cater to everybody else’s requirements before yours, you risk depriving yourself of getting what you need in life. This can have serious consequences for your health as well as well-being.

4. You have trouble saying NO: People with fawning usually have trouble saying NO. If you say yes when other people ask you for help or make other demands on your time, it can become overwhelming for you. If you struggle while saying No then you must develop the habit of saying No without feeling bad or guilty. You must set boundaries. Having a hard time saying no is a sign that you can’t set healthy boundaries.

See Also: What is Trauma? The More we Talk About it, the More it Means

5. Your self-worth is linked to others’ happiness: One of the most common symptoms of fawning is that your self-worth is linked to others’ happiness. Your self-esteem depends on how others’ are treating you. Sometimes you will feel completely worthless whereas on some days you will feel great about yourself. Stop comparing yourself with others’ actions and opinions.

How to stop being a people’s pleaser