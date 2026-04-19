Who Are the Only Three Indians on the TIME 100 Most Influential People 2026 List?

The TIME 100 list has become a highly publicised annual event that recognises the most influential people across different sectors. From artists to pioneers to innovators, the TIME 100 list is an honour bestowed upon individuals who have helped shape the world.

Each year, TIME releases its list of the 100 most influential people from across the globe. TIME released its 2026 list on April 15, 2026, and this year, only three Indian A-listers made it to the prestigious list.

See Also: Sean Penn Skips Oscars Night After his Third Career Win, Internet Asks, Where was He? In Ukraine, It Seems!

Key Individuals from the 2026 Time 100 List

The list included famous individuals such as the Pope, singer Jennie, actor Dakota Johnson, MrBeast, Ben Stiller, Anok Yai, among others. The list also featured key political leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani, and Sanae Takaichi.

Among the 100 most influential people in the world, only three Indians made it to the list—Ranbir Kapoor, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.