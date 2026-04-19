Who Are the Only Three Indians on the TIME 100 Most Influential People 2026 List?

Key Points:
The TIME 100 list has been announced, and the 2026 edition includes only three Indian celebrities.
Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, and Sundar Pichai are the only Indians who have been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list of 2026.
Other personalities in the list are Jennie, Pope, Ben Stiller, Donald Trump etc.
The TIME 100 list has become a highly publicised annual event that recognises the most influential people across different sectors. From artists to pioneers to innovators, the TIME 100 list is an honour bestowed upon individuals who have helped shape the world.
Each year, TIME releases its list of the 100 most influential people from across the globe. TIME released its 2026 list on April 15, 2026, and this year, only three Indian A-listers made it to the prestigious list.
See Also: Sean Penn Skips Oscars Night After his Third Career Win, Internet Asks, Where was He? In Ukraine, It Seems!
Key Individuals from the 2026 Time 100 List
The list included famous individuals such as the Pope, singer Jennie, actor Dakota Johnson, MrBeast, Ben Stiller, Anok Yai, among others. The list also featured key political leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani, and Sanae Takaichi.
Among the 100 most influential people in the world, only three Indians made it to the list—Ranbir Kapoor, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
The profile of Ranbir Kapoor was written by his Bollywood peer Ayushmann Khurrana. This marks a milestone for Kapoor, who is also a descendant of Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in 2007 with the film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has several acclaimed films to his credit, such as Barfi!, which earned him two Filmfare Awards for Best Actor.
Almost two decades later, Kapoor has made it to the TIME 100 list, with Khurrana describing him as an artist who became legendary through his craft. He further added, “In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint.” He also noted that Kapoor is a storyteller who addresses a global audience through his work.
Ranbir Kapoor is set to play the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is the only Indian chef featured on the TIME 100 list. The Indian-American chef is a judge on MasterChef India and has authored more than 30 books. He owns multiple restaurants in Dubai and New York, among other locations, and has earned eight Michelin stars over the decades.
See Also: Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo Hits Out at Trump at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, Calling Him the ‘Worst Human Being’
His profile for the TIME 100 list was written by Eric Ripert, co-owner of the French restaurant Le Bernardin. Ripert described Khanna as a man with an extraordinary heart who truly “carries his culture with immense pride.”
“What makes Vikas so unique is his ability to connect with people from every walk of life, using food as a universal language to build bridges and foster understanding,” wrote Ripert. He also praised Khanna’s popular restaurant Bungalow, describing it as a “living expression of storytelling.”
Vikas Khanna has taken Indian culture to a global audience. From selling chole bhature in 1989 to earning Michelin stars, he is one of the most popular Indian chefs to have brought Indian cuisine to the global stage.
Sundar Pichai has been the CEO of Google since 2015 and has a net worth of over $1 billion. The Indian-American executive has spearheaded the technology corporation for over a decade and has been included in the TIME 100 list three times.
Andrew Ng, co-founder of Google Brain, wrote in Pichai’s TIME profile, “Even though Google is 27 years old, Pichai’s leadership has emphasized startup-like nimbleness, launching innovative AI products.” Ng further noted that Google is a leader in advanced AI, with its technology transforming the world and amplifying Pichai’s global influence. He wrote, “Pichai’s influence lies not only in what Google builds, but in how widely it is used.” Today, Google’s market capitalization is over $3 trillion.
Suggested Reading: