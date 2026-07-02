When Marriage Feels Broken: Signs, Causes, and What Actually Helps

Recognizing the Signs — Without Catastrophizing

There's a real difference between a rough patch and structural damage. Here's how I think about it clinically. Contempt, not conflict. Conflict in marriage is normal and, when handled well, actually healthy. What predicts relationship breakdown isn't how often couples argue — it's whether contempt enters the room. Contempt means seeing your partner as fundamentally inferior or worthy of scorn. It shows up as eye-rolling, dismissive sighs, or phrases like "You always do this" delivered with a sneer. John Gottman's decades of research at the University of Washington identified contempt as the single strongest predictor of divorce — more reliable than frequency of arguments, financial stress, or sexual dissatisfaction. Emotional withdrawal. When one or both partners start stonewalling — shutting down emotionally during difficult conversations — it often signals emotional overwhelm. This isn't coldness. Physiologically, the heart rate during stonewalling can exceed 100 beats per minute. The body's in fight-or-flight, even when the face looks completely blank. Understanding that changes how you interpret a partner who goes quiet. The absence of repair attempts.



Every couple has conflict. Healthy couples make repair attempts, small gestures, a touch on the arm, a "I'm sorry, I said that badly" — that de-escalate tension before it becomes entrenched. When those attempts stop working, or stop happening altogether, that's worth paying close attention to. Parallel lives. This one's subtle. Two people can share a home, co-parent effectively, and maintain a functional household while being emotional strangers. If you struggle to remember the last time you genuinely laughed together, or told each other something real about your inner life, the relationship may have quietly shifted into a roommate dynamic.

Why Marriages Deteriorate

The Causes Worth Understanding When I worked in the oil and gas industry — before transitioning to clinical psychology — I watched high-functioning people destroy their marriages through a very specific mechanism: they treated their professional life as the primary relationship and their marriage as a support structure that would simply hold. It doesn't work that way. But that's just one path. Marital problems have multiple roots, and conflating them leads to the wrong solutions.

Chronic Stress and Burnout External stressors

financial pressure, career demands, illness, parenting exhaustion — don't cause marital problems directly. What they do is deplete the emotional resources couples need to maintain connection. A 2021 study in Personal Relationships found that work-related burnout significantly predicted lower relationship satisfaction and reduced empathy toward partners, even after controlling for pre-existing relationship quality. You can be deeply committed to someone and still be too depleted to show up for them. Unresolved Attachment Wounds Many marital conflicts aren't really about the dishes or the credit card bill. They're about deeper attachment fears — fear of abandonment, fear of engulfment, fear of not being enough.



Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), developed by Sue Johnson and Les Greenberg, is built on exactly this premise, and the evidence base is strong. A meta-analysis published in Psychotherapy (2019) found EFT produced significant improvements in relationship satisfaction across 14 studies, with gains maintained at follow-up. When a partner reacts with explosive anger to a spouse coming home late, the surface issue is punctuality. The underlying issue is usually something more like "do I actually matter to you?" Addressing the surface conflict without touching the underlying fear is like treating a fever without looking for the infection.

Communication Patterns That Calcify Over Time

What starts as a personality difference — one person processes emotions externally, the other needs silence — can harden into a rigid pattern where both partners feel chronically misunderstood. Communication problems in marriage are rarely about vocabulary or technique. They're about whether each person feels genuinely heard. When couples tell me "we've tried talking about this," they usually mean they've tried explaining their position more forcefully, which is actually the opposite of communication.