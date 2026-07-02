When Marriage Feels Broken: Signs, Causes, and What Actually Helps

By Lisa
Most couples don't arrive at a crisis overnight. The distance builds quietly — through unanswered texts, dinners eaten in silence, and the slow erosion of feeling truly known by the person sleeping beside you. By the time someone sits across from me in a therapy session and says "I think our marriage is broken," they've usually been carrying that thought alone for months. What "Broken" Actually Means in a Marriage Here's something worth being honest about: "broken" is one of the most misleading words you can apply to a marriage, even though it's exactly how it feels. A broken object is static.
A marriage is a dynamic, living system — which means it can deteriorate, but it can also change direction. That said, the feeling of brokenness is real data. It's telling you something important. The question is whether you're looking at a relationship in genuine crisis, or one that's drifted into patterns that feel permanent but aren't. Research published in the Journal of Marriage and Family (2014) found that couples typically wait an average of six years after problems begin before seeking professional help. Six years. That's not because people are passive — it's because marital distress tends to be gradual, and humans are remarkably good at normalizing discomfort.
There's a real difference between a rough patch and structural damage. Here's how I think about it clinically. Contempt, not conflict. Conflict in marriage is normal and, when handled well, actually healthy. What predicts relationship breakdown isn't how often couples argue — it's whether contempt enters the room. Contempt means seeing your partner as fundamentally inferior or worthy of scorn. It shows up as eye-rolling, dismissive sighs, or phrases like "You always do this" delivered with a sneer. John Gottman's decades of research at the University of Washington identified contempt as the single strongest predictor of divorce — more reliable than frequency of arguments, financial stress, or sexual dissatisfaction. Emotional withdrawal. When one or both partners start stonewalling — shutting down emotionally during difficult conversations — it often signals emotional overwhelm. This isn't coldness. Physiologically, the heart rate during stonewalling can exceed 100 beats per minute. The body's in fight-or-flight, even when the face looks completely blank. Understanding that changes how you interpret a partner who goes quiet. The absence of repair attempts.
Every couple has conflict. Healthy couples make repair attempts, small gestures, a touch on the arm, a "I'm sorry, I said that badly" — that de-escalate tension before it becomes entrenched. When those attempts stop working, or stop happening altogether, that's worth paying close attention to. Parallel lives. This one's subtle. Two people can share a home, co-parent effectively, and maintain a functional household while being emotional strangers. If you struggle to remember the last time you genuinely laughed together, or told each other something real about your inner life, the relationship may have quietly shifted into a roommate dynamic.
The Causes Worth Understanding When I worked in the oil and gas industry — before transitioning to clinical psychology — I watched high-functioning people destroy their marriages through a very specific mechanism: they treated their professional life as the primary relationship and their marriage as a support structure that would simply hold. It doesn't work that way. But that's just one path. Marital problems have multiple roots, and conflating them leads to the wrong solutions.
financial pressure, career demands, illness, parenting exhaustion — don't cause marital problems directly. What they do is deplete the emotional resources couples need to maintain connection. A 2021 study in Personal Relationships found that work-related burnout significantly predicted lower relationship satisfaction and reduced empathy toward partners, even after controlling for pre-existing relationship quality. You can be deeply committed to someone and still be too depleted to show up for them. Unresolved Attachment Wounds Many marital conflicts aren't really about the dishes or the credit card bill. They're about deeper attachment fears — fear of abandonment, fear of engulfment, fear of not being enough.
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), developed by Sue Johnson and Les Greenberg, is built on exactly this premise, and the evidence base is strong. A meta-analysis published in Psychotherapy (2019) found EFT produced significant improvements in relationship satisfaction across 14 studies, with gains maintained at follow-up. When a partner reacts with explosive anger to a spouse coming home late, the surface issue is punctuality. The underlying issue is usually something more like "do I actually matter to you?" Addressing the surface conflict without touching the underlying fear is like treating a fever without looking for the infection.
What starts as a personality difference — one person processes emotions externally, the other needs silence — can harden into a rigid pattern where both partners feel chronically misunderstood. Communication problems in marriage are rarely about vocabulary or technique. They're about whether each person feels genuinely heard. When couples tell me "we've tried talking about this," they usually mean they've tried explaining their position more forcefully, which is actually the opposite of communication.
What Actually Helps This is where I want to be careful, because the self-help space is full of advice that sounds reasonable but lacks any real evidence behind it. Here's what research and clinical practice actually support. Couples therapy — specifically, evidence-based modalities. If your marriage is in genuine distress, professional help is the most effective intervention available. Gottman Method couples therapy and Emotionally Focused Therapy both have strong research support. The caveat: not all couples therapists are trained in these approaches. It's worth asking directly what modality a therapist uses before committing to a course of treatment. Individual therapy alongside couples work.
This is underused. When one partner is carrying unresolved trauma, depression, or anxiety, it affects the entire relationship system. Individual therapy isn't a replacement for couples work — it's often what makes couples work possible in the first place. Starting before the crisis. I've seen couples make remarkable recoveries from serious distress. I've also seen couples where one or both partners had already emotionally disengaged to the point where the motivation to repair simply wasn't there anymore.
Earlier intervention consistently produces better outcomes. If you're reading this thinking "we're not that bad yet," that's actually the ideal moment to start. For people who aren't ready for formal therapy, or who want to begin somewhere more accessible, tools built around evidence-based frameworks can genuinely help build awareness and communication skills. A well-designed relationship support app can serve as a real bridge — not a replacement for professional care, but a meaningful starting point for understanding your own patterns and needs. The conversation you keep avoiding. Almost every couple I've worked with has one topic they've learned not to bring up — because it always ends badly, or because the stakes feel too high. That avoided conversation is almost always the most important one. It doesn't have to start as a confrontation. It can start as simply as: "I want to tell you something that's been hard for me to say."
This is a question I get asked regularly, and I'd rather answer it honestly than default to "every marriage can be saved" optimism.
Some relationships have genuinely run their course. Some involve patterns of control, contempt, or disrespect that are deeply entrenched and show no response to intervention. Some couples have grown in fundamentally incompatible directions. Staying in a relationship purely out of fear of loss, or for the sake of appearances, isn't a sign of commitment — it's a form of avoidance. The goal of couples work isn't always reconciliation. Sometimes it's clarity. Sometimes it's learning to separate with dignity rather than destruction.
If you take one thing from this article, let it be this: don't wait for a crisis to force your hand. Here's a concrete place to start this week. Set aside 20 minutes — not a "we need to talk" conversation, just time — and ask your partner one genuine question about their inner life. Not about logistics, not about the children or the finances. Something like: "What's been weighing on you lately that you haven't told me?" Then listen. Don't fix, don't defend, don't redirect. Just listen. It sounds almost too simple. But research on relationship repair consistently points to moments of genuine attunement — feeling truly seen by your partner — as the foundation everything else is built on. You don't need a perfect marriage.
You need a marriage where both people still believe repair is possible, and are willing to take one small step toward it. That willingness is where it starts. Author: Valentina Lipskaya — clinical psychologist, Gestalt therapist, ICF-certified coach, founder of the mental health platform Dzeny. Disclaimer. Dzeny is not a medical service. This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace qualified psychological or psychiatric care. If you experience distressing symptoms, worsening mental health, suicidal thoughts, or self-harm, please seek help from a licensed professional.
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