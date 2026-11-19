‘FINDING WAYS TO IMPRESS A MAN?’ is considered one of the most common search trends one might come across on Google. Even though there are a plethora of tips and tricks often recommended to gain a man’s attention, there have always been some tried-and-tested tips regarded as gospel pointers for making a man notice you. As it is International Men’s Day on November 19, 2026, knowing what impresses a man could be a dilemma that some people might be facing.
While netizens might recommend gifting Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to the man one wants to impress, capturing someone’s attention using everyday tactics is the most advised route. If you want to impress a man, non-monetary elements, including wit, charm and sometimes even psychological methods, could come in handy. Keeping these in mind, here are some of the most recommended tips to impress a man, especially since it is International Men's Day.
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A way to a man’s heart could be through his likes and dislikes. Keeping that in mind, it is always advisable to ensure that you keep a list of his likes and dislikes handy, even if it is just for general knowledge. However, one point that is often disregarded is the importance of building an emotional connection with the man you are trying to impress. The tip is to show genuine interest in his life to develop an understanding and, in turn, form an emotional connection with him.
A charming girl can always gain a man’s attention. Moreover, her kindness and confidence can attract respect and attention while creating an image of poise and grace, showing that she is no damsel in distress. There are several ways to be charming, such as offering someone a drink or sometimes offering them a chair when they least expect it, catching them off guard. Surprising someone with a thoughtful gesture can work wonders sometimes.
One of the strongest tips to impress a man is to use harmless physical touch to make him aware of your presence, such as gently rubbing his arm or patting him on the back. All human beings crave physical touch in one way or another. It is one of the most effective ways to ensure that the man you want to impress understands your intentions.
Playing the jealousy game could be described as a way of showing a man that you are playing hard to get, even though you are trying to impress him. It is one of the psychological tactics used to ensure that your presence is noticed when the man realises that he is not your only option.
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In order to impress a man, one might often engage in extreme pretentious behaviour and lose their actual personality. This can be a cliché. However, surprising the man you want to impress with your authentic personality can work wonders if you are stuck in a predicament and unsure of what to do next.
Wit refers to the ability to express oneself in a clever way, which could often lead to becoming the centre of attention. Using wit effectively can have its benefits when it comes to impressing a man you like. If you are able to combine wit with humour and knowledge, it might become the best trick to impress the man of your dreams. If you are not naturally witty, reading books or watching relevant movies could be a good way to start.
In Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey’s movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), the protagonist, Andie Anderson, uses her A-game by being clingy and needy in order to lose the guy. It is often advised to let go of your clingy side if you want to catch his eye. As a counterpoint, one must keep in mind that being confident and charming has a higher chance of easing your way into a guy’s mind.
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