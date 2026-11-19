THE 13-YEAR WAIT finally ended with the much-awaited game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) being released on November 19, 2026. GTA 6, developed and published by Rockstar Games, had previously been delayed twice, followed by leaks and a vigorous marketing campaign that began with the infamous ‘before GTA 6’ meme. With the game’s release after more than a decade, the internet has gone into a frenzy, with people sharing their excitement about playing the action-adventure game on social media.

From paying family members to leave them undisturbed to companies granting their employees gaming leaves, GTA 6’s craze has been making waves in the corporate world as well. USA Today reported that one in five employees have already planned to take leave for a minimum of four days. Reports claim that employees are taking Paid Time Off (PTO) to complete the game.

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Chennai-based company declares day off for GTA 6

“Are you guys hiring?” asked one user on Instagram, reacting to a post by interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte announcing a holiday on November 19, 2026. The post addressed all the employees, interns and freelancers working for the company, informing them about the holiday on the occasion of GTA 6’s release. The firm further mentioned in its caption that the day off was for “a game we have waited for years”, along with a heart emoji.

The caption reminisced about how Vice City, GTA V and the Rockstar worlds had helped create a world that made reality disappear for a few hours. “It's been 13 years... So when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday!” the post read. The release has sparked a chain reaction of memes, posts and reactions, with several streamers sharing their gameplay reactions and netizens celebrating the end of their 13-year-long wait.

The social media post by Inde by ChairsCarte received widespread reactions, with users calling their move “absolute cinema” and “win-win”. Many users asked in the comments whether the company was hiring and praised their CEO for declaring a holiday for all employees.

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