AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE 13-YEAR WAIT finally ended with the much-awaited game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) being released on November 19, 2026. GTA 6, developed and published by Rockstar Games, had previously been delayed twice, followed by leaks and a vigorous marketing campaign that began with the infamous ‘before GTA 6’ meme. With the game’s release after more than a decade, the internet has gone into a frenzy, with people sharing their excitement about playing the action-adventure game on social media.
From paying family members to leave them undisturbed to companies granting their employees gaming leaves, GTA 6’s craze has been making waves in the corporate world as well. USA Today reported that one in five employees have already planned to take leave for a minimum of four days. Reports claim that employees are taking Paid Time Off (PTO) to complete the game.
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“Are you guys hiring?” asked one user on Instagram, reacting to a post by interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte announcing a holiday on November 19, 2026. The post addressed all the employees, interns and freelancers working for the company, informing them about the holiday on the occasion of GTA 6’s release. The firm further mentioned in its caption that the day off was for “a game we have waited for years”, along with a heart emoji.
The caption reminisced about how Vice City, GTA V and the Rockstar worlds had helped create a world that made reality disappear for a few hours. “It's been 13 years... So when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday!” the post read. The release has sparked a chain reaction of memes, posts and reactions, with several streamers sharing their gameplay reactions and netizens celebrating the end of their 13-year-long wait.
The social media post by Inde by ChairsCarte received widespread reactions, with users calling their move “absolute cinema” and “win-win”. Many users asked in the comments whether the company was hiring and praised their CEO for declaring a holiday for all employees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi jumped on the GTA 6 trend and posted about India's growth using a GTA-style template, gaining more than 2.4 million views. PM Modi shared posts on his social media accounts with the caption, “India is playing a whole new game!” The carousel post on PM Modi’s official social media handle compares the progress India has made between the releases of GTA 5 and GTA 6, taking a jibe at the Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
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Meanwhile, netizens shared GIFs and memes, saying that they had clocked out of work to play GTA 6 after waiting for 13 years. GTA V was released on September 17, 2013. GTA VI follows the story of protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two small-time criminals who get involved in a larger conspiracy. The game is set in Vice City, which is located in the fictional, Florida-inspired state of Leonida.
One X user wrote, “America is calling out sick for GTA VI.” One player has reportedly booked a hotel room for an entire week to play GTA 6. He said, “My wife thinks I am crazy.” Several users also shared video clips of the interactive activities in the game, including painting walls, with one user leaving a sarcastic comment: “I take time off work to play GTA 6. I open GTA. I work inside GTA.” Netizens also reacted to the end of the 'Before GTA 6' meme template following the game's official release announcement. “We got GTA 6 before GTA – OH WAIT,” wrote an X user. Another user shared, “RIP 'Before GTA 6' jokes!”
According to reports, GTA 6 has editions of the game for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, with the Standard Edition costing Rs 5,999 and the Ultimate Edition costing Rs 7,499.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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