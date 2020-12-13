Sunday, December 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment List Of Bollywood Actors Who Returned To The Limelight
EntertainmentLead Story

List Of Bollywood Actors Who Returned To The Limelight

Bollywood actors and actress who are back to limeligth

0
Bollywood actors
Bollywood actors who made a comeback. IANS

The last few months have seen several comebacks of Bollywood Actors in the Hindi screen. Notably, all these have happened in the OTT space.

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who returned to the limelight thanks to sundry digital platforms this year:

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita’s is undoubtedly the most exciting Bollywood comeback this year. The former beauty queen had been a part of Bollywood hits such as “Biwi No.1”, “Aankhen” and “Main Hoon Na”, and her last Hindi outing was the 2010 film “No Problem”. In between, she did a Bengali film, “Nirbaak”. When she returned with a title role in the digital series “Aarya” earlier this year, she grabbed eyeballs again. She played Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband is killed.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Abhishek Bachchan

His last release on the big screen was “Manmarziyaan” in 2018. In 2020, he explored the streaming arena for a return, and it seems to be working. After making his web debut with the series “Breathe: Into The Shadows”, he looked impressive in Anurag Basu’s film “Ludo”. His upcoming OTT release is the film “The Big Bull”, based on the life of Harshad Mehta. This month, he also appeared in the sports docu-series “Sons Of Soils: Jaipur Pink Panthers”. The series is about his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bobby Deol

This year, the actor celebrated 25 years of his Bollywood debut film “Barsaat”, which had released in 1995. But his Bollywood career has more misses than hits. The actor got a second shot at acting, thanks to the digital domain. After starring as Dean Vijay Singh in the digital film “Class Of ’83”, he was seen in the successful series “Aashram” by Prakash Jha. His role as a fraud godman in the crime drama has been lauded by all. The web series has already had two seasons.

Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actors
Indian Bollywood Actress Karishma Kapoor. Flickr

The Bollywood star of the nineties made her digital debut with the web series “Mentalhood”, which explored the multitasking nature of mothers. This was the first project that had her in a starring role after the 2012 film “Dangerous Ishhq”, which flopped on release.

Chandrachur Singh

Bollywood buffs of the nineties and early 2000s will remember him for films such as “Maachis”, “Daag: The Fire”, “Josh” and “Kya Kehna”. After a glorious start, his film career somehow faded away. He was last seen in an unheard-of film called “Yadvi: The Dignified Princess” in 2017. OTT brought him back to the public eye when he returned in “Aarya” as Sushmita’s on-screen husband Tej Sareen.

Lara Dutta

Lara starred in many successful Bollywood films such as “No Entry”, “Bhagam Bhag”, ‘Partner” and “Don 2”. She was last seen in the film “Welcome To New York” in 2018. Two years later, she revived her career with the action-comedy web series “Hundred” that presented her as a cop.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Video Announced ‘Watch Party’ in India

Aftab Shivdasani

He has been part of Bollywood since childhood. Many would recall him as the naughty kid in the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer “Mr. India” back in the eighties. Although he didn’t quite much of an impact with “Mast”, his debut film as an adult, he managed to get noticed in hit multitaskers as “Hungama” and “Masti”. He went on to feature in more multitaskers, and then in 2020 Aftab finally made his digital debut with the show “Poison 2”. Going by the response to the revenge thriller, he definitely made the right choice. (IANS)

Previous article‘Rudraksh’- Setting Up World-Class Convention Centre in Varanasi
Next articleCasting Director Mukesh Chhabra: Casting For A Web Series Is Creatively Liberating

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Youngsters Post Their Covid19 Recovery Are Reporting Cardiac Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
Recovery from Covid-19 may not be the end of the battle for people, including youngsters, who according to the public health experts are presenting...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra: Casting For A Web Series Is Creatively Liberating

NewsGram Desk - 0
Few people in Bollywood understand the art of casting as Mukesh Chhabra does. The casting director-filmmaker, who worked wonders finalizing actors for numerous films...
Read more
India

‘Rudraksh’- Setting Up World-Class Convention Centre in Varanasi

NewsGram Desk - 0
'Rudraksh', a world-class convention center, would come up soon in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is slowly gaining centre...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Youngsters Post Their Covid19 Recovery Are Reporting Cardiac Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Recovery from Covid-19 may not be the end of the battle for people, including youngsters, who according to the public health experts are presenting...
Read more

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra: Casting For A Web Series Is Creatively Liberating

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Few people in Bollywood understand the art of casting as Mukesh Chhabra does. The casting director-filmmaker, who worked wonders finalizing actors for numerous films...
Read more

List Of Bollywood Actors Who Returned To The Limelight

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The last few months have seen several comebacks of Bollywood Actors in the Hindi screen. Notably, all these have happened in the OTT space. Here...
Read more

‘Rudraksh’- Setting Up World-Class Convention Centre in Varanasi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
'Rudraksh', a world-class convention center, would come up soon in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is slowly gaining centre...
Read more

Online COVID Calculator For Prioritizing Vaccination

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have developed a new online calculator for estimating the individual and community-level risk of dying from Covid-19. The study,...
Read more

Benefits of Carrots For A Healthy Heart

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, which is a precursor of vitamin A and to get the full health benefits of this superfood,...
Read more

Flavors In Vaping Devices Disrupt Heart’s Activity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed the appealing array of fruit and candy flavors that entice millions of young people to take up vaping are cardiotoxic and...
Read more

‘Global Dream Shaala’- Initiative To Provide Free Education

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Global Dream Shaala, an initiative for providing free education to out of school children starting with Uttar Pradesh, launched earlier this week on Human...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada