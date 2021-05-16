Sunday, May 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Lockdown Made Many Older Adults Adapt Technology
Lead StoryLife Style

Lockdown Made Many Older Adults Adapt Technology

The researchers examined the impact of social distancing during the pandemic on loneliness, wellbeing, and social activity, including social support

0
Adult
The role of community -- particularly neighbors -- was mentioned by more than 300 participants. Pixabay

The Covid-19 lockdown led several older adults to adapt and engage with technology — such as Zoom, WhatsApp, or FaceTime — to stay in touch with loved ones or participate in exercise classes or religious groups, finds a new study. The participants reported that lockdown had led them to engage with neighbors and other members of their communities for the first time, while several said social distancing had brought an additional meaning to life, by highlighting what was important to them.

“Those who engaged in such activity were able to prevent high levels of loneliness, therefore, helping older adults to increase their digital literacy and use of remote social interactions could be a really important tool for addressing loneliness,” said researcher Anna Whittaker from the University of Stirling.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

According to the research, understanding the coping mechanisms adopted by some over the 60s during the pandemic will play a key role in developing interventions to help tackle loneliness, isolation, and well-being in the future. For the study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the team surveyed 1,429 participants — 84 percent (1,198) of whom were over 60.

ALSO READ: Knowing About Mental Health Awareness Week

The researchers examined the impact of social distancing during the pandemic on loneliness, wellbeing, and social activity, including social support. More than 150 participants reported that their religious gatherings had moved online — replacing face-to-face gatherings — while 91 said that social gatherings with family and friends had changed in favor of online ‘games nights’. The role of community — particularly neighbors — was mentioned by more than 300 participants. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleConsults For Liver Diseases Increased Amid Pandemic
Next article18 Top Global Scientists Probe If Covid-19 Virus Leaked From a Chinese Lab

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Unsolved Mystery Of “The Bermuda Triangle”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle is a mysterious section of the North Atlantic Ocean that is surrounded by...
Read more
Lead Story

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Unsolved Mystery Of “The Bermuda Triangle”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle is a mysterious section of the North Atlantic Ocean that is surrounded by...
Read more

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more

Sita’s Chitwan: “Life In A Forest Teaches One To Be Patient, Passionate”

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Award-winning children's author Vaishali Shroff belongs to a family of wildlife enthusiasts. While her husband and children look for interesting sightings and topographies to...
Read more

The Coming Of New Bipolarity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cold War that ended three decades ago, inevitably left behind a legacy, existing even today, of a divide between the US-led West and...
Read more

Low & Regular-Dose Aspirin Proven Safe, Effective

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An unusual study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low- or regular-strength aspirin...
Read more

No Scarcity Of Workers In U.S. Anytime Soon

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
On the surface, the surprise announcement Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it would reverse mask mandates and limits...
Read more

Experts: Uncontrolled Diabetes Main Cause Of Black Fungus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Uncontrolled diabetes is emerging as a major factor in acquiring black fungus infection or mucormycosis, which is surfacing in Covid-19 patients after recovery and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada