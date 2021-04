Lying In Prone Position Brings Ups Oxygen Levels And Acts As A Boon

As Covid patients across the state gasp for oxygen, an 82-year-old woman from Gorakhpur has managed to bring up her oxygen levels by lying in a prone position. She has recovered from Covid without an oxygen cylinder and is setting an example for others. Vidya Srivastava from Alinagar in Gorakhpur, tested positive for Corona earlier this month.

Her elder son, Hari Mohan Srivastava, said, “My mother tested positive and we kept her in-home isolation. One day her oxygen levels dipped to 79 and everyone in the family was worried.

However, we did not give up and made her lie down in the prone position with his stomach down towards the bed. Gradually, the situation improved and the oxygen level rose to 94 within four days.”

Hari Mohan spent four days in his mother’s room and monitored her oxygen levels regularly. She was not given an oxygen cylinder. “The entire family then tested positive but we did not lose hope and tried to keep each other in a positive frame of mind. We took precautions and medicines after taking advice from the doctor. Now, finally, the entire family has recovered from the deadly virus,” he said.

Hari Mohan also said, “The treatment of my mother was also my responsibility while protecting other members from infection due to coronavirus. Although everyone was scared of the outcome given the deadly second wave we have been seeing everywhere, the doctor gave us courage. Treatment was done with suggestions and good food and positive thinking and now all is well.” (IANS/SP)