Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Machan: The Re-Imaged Taj Mahal Hotel Dining Destination
Machan: The Re-Imaged Taj Mahal Hotel Dining Destination

The iconic Taj Mahal Hotel opened its doors to the Capital

Machan
The restaurant seeks inspiration from the beauty and harmony of the forests and retains the legendary warmth. Zomato

One of the Capital’s iconic landmarks, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi has re-imaged and redefined itself. It recently unveiled the new avatar of the much-loved dining destination, Machan. The hotel also reopened to an elegant new lobby and the Emperor Lounge after a stylish makeover.

The new Machan celebrates the culmination of the old and the new and a gastronomical confluence of signature favorites of yesteryears as well as the unique culinary offerings inspired by the rich heritage of forests in India and around the globe, offering irresistible bites from an extensive international menu to the city’s fabled Sunday brunches.

From breakfast meetings to wedding proposals, happy dates, business rendezvous, late-night conversations over coffee, and the place for after-party catch-ups, Machan was the preferred destination for many. The ambiance was distinctive and delightful – a collage of cane and wood furniture, the raised platform, the traditional lanterns and paintings evoking the scene of the royal Indian game.

In 1978, the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel opened its doors to the Capital. The year also marked the opening of its all-day dining and 24-hour international eatery. As the name suggests, the decor was based on Indian wildlife, reminiscent of the days where ‘Machans’ or raised platforms as look-outs, were built for game viewing for princes. The magnificent tigers on the walls added to the theme of the restaurant.

Through the years, its signature dishes have delighted generations. Some of the famed delicacies that featured on the original menu like the mutton cutlet, Paloc soup, Chicken Montecarlo, and Spaghetti Bella Roma along with desserts such as Apple strudel, Banana split and Orange flavored cream caramel is still alive in memories for guests.

Machan
The much loved ‘Midnight Menu’ was a hit amongst the denizens of Delhi. Pinterest

The much loved ‘Midnight Menu’ was a hit amongst the denizens of Delhi. Over the years, it established itself as the preferred dining destination for celebrations, meetings, and elaborate brunches to idyllic cups of coffee or experiencing an array of cuisines, both, regional and global.

Machan 3.0

The all-new Machan presents a truly sensorial experience of the classic and the contemporary where the past meets the present. The refreshed menu brings cutting edge creativity to the table with innovative creations and theatrical presentations.

Paying an ode to flora and fauna and invoking nostalgia by reinterpreting elements of its rich legacy, it is set to awe patrons with its design and aesthetic sensibilities. Custom designed wall covering recreating scenes of the jungle-scape, with carefully thought-out details that layer the grand experience, depict the beauty of nature and magnificence of the ‘Indian Tiger’.

The stunning cane tree canopies, the bamboo ‘chatai’ work, a series of terracotta animal masks specially created by local artists, contemporary lanterns, raised platform, and banquette seating, all set the scene for a relaxed and social dining experience.

The restaurant seeks inspiration from the beauty and harmony of the forests and retains the legendary warmth. Aptly named and inspired by the forests of India and around the world, the new dishes on the menu evoke an elevated sensorial experience – in presentation and taste, with ingredients and a host of colors and textures.

With novel offerings such as Tehucan Salad, Mushrooms on the Forest Floor, The Ocean Turns Purple, Lamb Agnolotti, Sariska Footprints, Ecuadorian Jivara Forest Berries, The Machan Breakfast Trails and much more, the master chefs have carefully curated a selection that includes trendy, healthy and celebrated global flavors.

With a heightened focus on sustainability and conservation, the new Machan has reduced carbon footprints and prides itself on a complete reduction of single-use plastic. Each table has a long-lasting terrarium plant that controls pollution. A significant majority of the materials have been sourced locally and created by artisans from neighboring states. (IANS)

