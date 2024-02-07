No more liquor, tribal women switch to mahua ladoos to double their income

“The flowers fetch us only Rs 20 to 25 per kg in village haat (market), although merchants sell it for higher prices. Around 15 to 20 years ago, we earned as little as Rs 4 to 8 per kg. Up until a few years ago, I got only Rs 10 per kg,” said Kalavati Adivasi, a Naudhia resident, explaining their hand-to-mouth existence.

However, things are changing for the better. Kalavati currently earns Rs 20,000 to 25,000 annually from mahua products she makes under the aegis of Sidhi Samanya Van Mandal. Similarly, Rani Singh earns Rs 20,000 annually.

“Ladoos fetch us twice the amount we earned by selling mahua liquor,” admitted Saroj Adivasi, another member of the SHG. “The day mahua ladoos match the popularity of boondi ladoos in the market, we can hope to earn very well.”

Need for marketing inputs

Naudhia falls under Majhauli forest range. Its ranger in-charge Manish Pandey has been devising ways to improve local livelihood by putting forest produce to best use. The Van Dhan Kendra markets the sweets purchased from women SHGs in cities like Bhopal and Delhi.

“The main problem is products do not last long enough. We need to work on that aspect. After reducing the subsidiary costs, the women get paid about Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg of ladoos. The price fluctuates because many times the product is sold at a bargained rate due to their limited shelf life,” said Van Dhan Kendra manager Rajeshwar Yadav.

Manoj Kumari Singh identified three aspects, which called for enhanced training. “We have to learn how to market our products, preserve them for prolonged periods, and package them well. If we can master these techniques, our products will be unbeatable.”