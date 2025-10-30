MP: Two doctors booked for molestation of nurse, probe underway

Gwalior, Oct 29: Two senior doctors associated with JAY Arogya Super Speciality Hospital in Gwalior have been booked for alleged “molestation” of the nursing staff.

An FIR has been registered against two senior doctors, including Superintendent of hospital Dr Girjashankar Gupta and Dr Shivam Yadav, HoD of Nephrology Department, a senior police official said.

Action following a complaint of a 27-year-old nursing staff member and the resident of Gwalior in a written complaint alleged that senior doctors (name mentioned above) allegedly molested her on the pretext of job security.

The woman, who is working as nursing staff on contract, told police that she had gone to Dr Shivam Yadav's chamber in the hospital to get her application marked and to receive the acknowledgement.

The woman told police that when she entered the chamber, "Dr Shivam said if you want to get your job secured, you must compromise for sexual favour. Otherwise, I will transfer you somewhere and you won't be able to work."