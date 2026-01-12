Indore Water Contamination Crisis: Diarrhea Cases Rise to 41 in Hospitals, 12 in ICU

Indore, Jan 10: With four new cases of diarrhea traced in the last 24 hours in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, the number of patients admitted in hospitals rose to 41 on Saturday, including 12 in intensive care units (ICUs), according to Chief Health and Medical Officer (CHMO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani.

There were 11 patients admitted to ICU wards on Friday. However, the health condition of one more patient admitted to a general ward in a hospital deteriorated on Saturday and the patient has now been shifted to the ICU.

So far, a total of 420 diarrhea patients have been admitted, out of whom 379 have been discharged from more than 30 hospitals since contaminated drinking water triggered a health crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area a few days ago.