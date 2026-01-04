Indore Water Crisis: Bakery Gali Residents Allege Supply of Contaminated, Worm-Infested Water

New Delhi, Jan 4: Residents of Bakery Gali near Malwa Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Indore are grappling with a severe drinking water crisis, alleging that black, foul-smelling, and insect-infested water is being supplied through municipal taps, posing serious health risks, particularly to children.

According to residents, the water supplied is unsafe even after filtering and boiling. Many households report frequent illnesses, including vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach infections, which they attribute to consuming the contaminated water.

One resident described the ordeal, saying, “The water is very dirty. When the tap runs initially, the water is filthy, which cannot be used at all, but after some time, it becomes better. Another problem is that the tap stops running quickly, and the water doesn’t flow for long. Even though the water line is active, dirty water still comes out. Red worms also come in the water, and nothing is done about it…”

Another resident highlighted the impact on daily life and children’s health. “Children are falling ill, and washing utensils is also causing a lot of problems. Children are getting sick from drinking the water. Water is essential for life, but this water is unsafe. You can see the conditions in the homes here -- no proper arrangements have been made. Only the normal tap water, the water from Narmada, is available. The first issue is that the water here is dirty. If the water is dirty, how can we drink it? There is no system for filtration or purification here at all…”

Meanwhile, in response to the broader water contamination crisis, Indore’s Additional Commissioners Ashish Pathak and Akash Singh recently conducted a door-to-door survey in Bhagirathpura, where several deaths were reported. The inspection focused on monitoring public health conditions, ensuring the supply of safe drinking water through tankers, and verifying proper water usage.

Officials said the exercise was aimed at restoring safety and public confidence, even as residents of Bakery Gali continue to demand urgent and lasting solutions to their water woes.

Residents said the problem is most acute in the early morning hours. “Early in the morning, the water is always dirty. After some time, the water clears a little, but it is still not fully clean... Sometimes during the rainy season, it remains dirty throughout. Drinking this water makes people fall sick. If the water is dirty, children can suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea, and everyone faces health problems,” another resident said.

Some accounts are even more alarming. “Many worms come in the water, including small red worms. The water is dirty, and pieces of small dead animals also come in it. This is the water that comes from our taps. We try to filter the water through four layers, yet even after filtering, these problems persist. It causes a lot of difficulties -- sometimes water doesn’t come at all, and sometimes it is completely black,” said a resident.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

