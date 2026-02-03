MP Govt Focuses on Improving Quality of Health Services and Medical Education in the State: Dy CM Shukla

Bhopal, Feb 2: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, on Monday, reviewed important issues related to strengthening health services in the state, infrastructure development, availability of medical manpower, and improving the quality of medical education during a meeting with senior officials from the concerned departments in Bhopal.

According to official information, the proposals brought for the review includes appointment of medical assistants, manpower in government-run hospitals and infrastructure development required for upgradation of health institutions in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla directed that all schemes be implemented effectively, transparently, and in a time-bound manner to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of health services in the state.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the state health department to complete a proposal to provide additional incentives to encourage the appointment of teaching staff in medical colleges located in remote locations.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Rajendra Shukla, who is handling the Public Health and Medical Education department in the Madhya Pradesh-led state government, said in a statement that a proposal for incentive for teaching staff in medical colleges in remote areas will be sent for state Cabinet's approval soon.

He said that ensuring the availability of qualified teaching staff in remote areas is crucial for quality medical education.