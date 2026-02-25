Two Sisters, Amreen and Afreen, Arrested for Alleged Links to Running a Sex Racketeering Ring; Victims Were Drugged, Assaulted, and Forced to Convert

Key Points:
Three accused, including sisters Amreen and Afreen, were arrested in Bhopal for allegedly running a sex racketeering operation.
Victims alleged they were drugged, sexually assaulted, and coerced into religious conversion.
The police stated that the accused lured women using promises of employment, accommodation, and a better lifestyle.
In a recent case that emerged from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, three people, including two sisters, have been apprehended on charges of allegedly running a sex racket. They were also accused of coercing their victims to convert their religion in exchange for a well-paying job. The police said on 24 February 2026 that those involved in the racketeering ring have been identified as sisters Amreen and Afreen, along with their associate Chandan Yadav.
The horrific case emerged after two women lodged a complaint at Bag Sevania Police Station on 22 February 2026. Following the complaint, the police initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of the trio. The investigation also revealed shocking details about the suspects involved in the case.
According to police sources, the sisters and the prime suspects in the sex racket case had undergone a sudden change in lifestyle, which further raised suspicion. The duo had previously lived in a slum dwelling in Abbas Nagar. NDTV reported that the sisters had recently shifted to a luxurious villa in Sagar Royal Villas in Bhopal. Sources further stated that the sudden change in lifestyle was allegedly funded by illegal earnings obtained through cheating and exploiting young women.
The police learned during the investigation that the sisters allegedly targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds. They lured them under the guise of providing domestic jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, along with free accommodation, food, and a high-profile lifestyle. As per an FIR copy accessed by IANS, the victims were forced to consume alcohol and MD drugs. The victims also claimed that they were drugged and sexually assaulted while they were unconscious.
Notably, one of the complainants, a resident of Chhattisgarh who works as a beautician, alleged that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work. The victim claimed that she was raped in Ahmedabad by Yasir, a relative of Amreen. She further alleged that the accused, Bilal and Chanu, assaulted her repeatedly.
The second complainant, a Bhopal resident, who worked as a maid at Amreen's house, told police that Chandan Yadav allegedly raped her at his sister's residence in Narayan Nagar after Amreen left her alone there. The second complainant said that she was threatened of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone.
Sanjay Kumar, Bhopal Police Commissioner, confirmed to IANS that three people have been arrested so far and that the search for four other suspects is ongoing. He said, “As of now, three people have been held, and the remaining will be arrested as soon as possible. The matter is still under investigation.”
The investigation also revealed the existence of several suspicious WhatsApp groups and photographs of women on the phones of the arrested suspects. The police further stated that they suspect the existence of a wider sex racketeering network, as the victims claimed they were taken to other states, including Mumbai and Gujarat.
Inputs from IANS
