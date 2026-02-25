Two Sisters, Amreen and Afreen, Arrested for Alleged Links to Running a Sex Racketeering Ring; Victims Were Drugged, Assaulted, and Forced to Convert

The police learned during the investigation that the sisters allegedly targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds. They lured them under the guise of providing domestic jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, along with free accommodation, food, and a high-profile lifestyle. As per an FIR copy accessed by IANS, the victims were forced to consume alcohol and MD drugs. The victims also claimed that they were drugged and sexually assaulted while they were unconscious.

Notably, one of the complainants, a resident of Chhattisgarh who works as a beautician, alleged that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work. The victim claimed that she was raped in Ahmedabad by Yasir, a relative of Amreen. She further alleged that the accused, Bilal and Chanu, assaulted her repeatedly.

The second complainant, a Bhopal resident, who worked as a maid at Amreen's house, told police that Chandan Yadav allegedly raped her at his sister's residence in Narayan Nagar after Amreen left her alone there. The second complainant said that she was threatened of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

Sanjay Kumar, Bhopal Police Commissioner, confirmed to IANS that three people have been arrested so far and that the search for four other suspects is ongoing. He said, “As of now, three people have been held, and the remaining will be arrested as soon as possible. The matter is still under investigation.”

The investigation also revealed the existence of several suspicious WhatsApp groups and photographs of women on the phones of the arrested suspects. The police further stated that they suspect the existence of a wider sex racketeering network, as the victims claimed they were taken to other states, including Mumbai and Gujarat.

Inputs from IANS

[VS]

