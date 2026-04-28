Unpredictable Weather, Debt Pressure, and a Silent Maternal Health Crisis in MP’s Tribal Belt

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Samma Aadivasi (30), six months pregnant, sits on the terrace (otli) of her mud house in Kalotra village of Shivpuri district, her hand resting on her stomach as she sifts through the cold ashes of a stove. Outside, unseasonal rain and hailstorms on March 3-4 have flattened the remaining Rabi crop.

Inside, agents from microfinance companies come to her door every two to three days for debt installments.

“All night I stayed awake in the cold, holding my stomach afraid something might happen to my child,” Aadivasi told 101Reporters, recalling this January when severe frost hit. “We thought the wheat and mustard harvest would bring some money. Now the crop is gone, and the debt collectors are not letting us live.”

Across Shivpuri and Sheopur, tribal women, especially from the Sahariya community, are facing a convergence of erratic weather, crop loss, and mounting debt, creating a high-risk environment for pregnancy and childbirth.

Aadivasi’s situation is not isolated. Her neighbours, Ramo (30) and Sushila (27), describe similar conditions.

“There is no work left in the fields,” said Sushila. “When there isn’t a single rupee in hand, for pregnant women, even getting two meals a day becomes difficult.” With crops damaged, agricultural labour opportunities have declined sharply, affecting both income and access to food.

The vulnerability is reflected in data. More than 62 percent of Sahariya tribal families live in mud houses without permanent walls, exposing them to cold winds during winter. The literacy rate in the community is 23.2 percent. Among pregnant women, 90.1 percent are anaemic, and 59.1 percent of children are underweight.

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Ramo said she remains fearful. “My previous child was born prematurely at eight months and died after two months. I am in my sixth month now. I feel scared again.”

According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ annual report (2023–24), the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) among Scheduled Tribes is 41.6 per 1,000 live births, and the Under-5 Mortality Rate is 50.3. The Registrar General of India (SRS 2022) reports Madhya Pradesh’s IMR at 40, the highest in the country.

Access

To address maternal and child health, the state has implemented schemes such as Anemia Mukt Bharat, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres, and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram. The MP Economic Survey 2025-26 notes 62 Special Newborn Care Units and 65 Pediatric Intensive Care Units in operation.

In April 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched ANMOL 2.0 and the Matru Shishu Sanjeevan Mission for digital tracking of pregnancies.

NHM Madhya Pradesh Mission Director Dr Saloni Sidana said, “Systematic use of the Anmol app will ensure 100 percent registration and better monitoring of high-risk pregnancies.”

District officials echo similar claims. Sheopur CMHO Dr Dilip Singh Sikarwar said, “We go door-to-door to register pregnant women and provide medicines.”

However, in settlements without smartphones or reliable internet, such digital systems have limited reach.

When asked about high anaemia rates, Sikarwar attributed it to lack of awareness among tribal women, saying they avoid supplements due to beliefs.