Jabalpur Boat Accident: 9 Dead, Several Missing After Tourist Vessel Capsizes in Narmada River

A boat capsizing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has left nine people dead. On Thursday 30th April, 2026, a cruise operated by the state’s tourism department suddenly overturned in the Bargi dam in the Narmada river in late evening.

As per officials, the vessel was carrying around 43 passengers including crew members. Severe weather conditions— sudden storms and strong winds— rendered the boat unstable which led to its capsizing. The weather took a sharp turn around 6pm, as wind escalated up to 60-70 kmph which led to the tragic incident. The accident occurred about 300 metres inside the dam from the shore.

Concerned authorities were deployed at the site, as the teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state disaster units and local administration commenced rescue operations late into Thursday night which are still underway.

Jabalpur collector Raghvendra Singh says that as of yet, 22 people have been rescued from the surging waters. Over 9 people are still reported to be missing.

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Concerns of alleged lapses in security measures

The tragic incident has sparked major discussion around the alleged lapse of security and logistical measures that culminated in the deaths of nine people.

Sangeet Kori, a survivor of the boat accident hailing from Delhi, recounted the tragic incident and the chaos that ensued. Speaking to PTI, she said that sudden strong winds caused water to enter inside the vessel, leading to panic as people scrambled to grab life jackets, which were only given by operators when water started seeping inside.

"No one was made to wear life jackets beforehand. When water started entering, they hurriedly distributed them, which caused chaos, and people started snatching them. Then the cruise capsized. There was a lot of negligence," she said.

Kori also remarked upon the irresponsible behavior of the boat operator. "The pilot of the boat wasn’t listening at all. People from the village were shouting and signalling him to bring the cruise to a safer side, but he kept going the same way, which caused it to overturn suddenly. My brother broke open the storeroom and quickly threw life jackets to people," she added.

Another victim, who lost two of his family members, broke down in tears and expressed their grief: "My son and wife are missing. I got hurt when the mirror on the cruise boat broke after hitting a wave. The staff did not provide us with life jackets; we arranged them and distributed them ourselves."

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The IMD had issued a weather advisory warning a day prior to the incident, warning of strong winds of 40-45 kmph strength in Jabalpur area. Despite the warning, the boat descended into the water anyway and started sailing around 4.30 pm on Thursday.

As the boat was being operated under the Tourism Department's banner, the tragedy has placed the department under scrutiny for its lapse in security measures. The cruise service at the Bargi Dam has been running since 2006 as part of water-based tourism activities. 2 cruises, 1 houseboat and 1 mini cruise are also run at the site. Each cruise has a capacity of up to 60 people. Reports indicate that the ill-fated vessel had 2 crew members and 29 to 34 tourists on board at the time of the accident.

The incident has revived serious concerns over repeated warnings and unfulfilled assurances by the authorities. In 2022, a cruise boat at Bhopal’s Upper Lake had partially submerged during strong winds, causing panic among passengers and forcing emergency evacuations. Following the episode, the tourism department had promised comprehensive statewide reforms, including mandatory life jackets, stronger railings, and stricter vessel inspections. However, sources indicate that follow-up audits have remained irregular, allowing several safety violations to continue unchecked.

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed an official investigation into the matter. Compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the family of each deceased person has also been announced.