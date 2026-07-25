"Power so fragile it can't handle a sealed packet error”: Netizens Reacts as ₹120 Flipkart Order Ends in Delivery Boy's Arrest After MP SDM Demands Immediate Refund

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A VIDEO HAS RECENTLY GONE VIRAL on social media in which a delivery boy was allegedly arrested over a mistake by online e-commerce platform Flipkart. The shocking incident took place in Shahnagar, in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. In the video, Shahnagar SDM Ramniwas Chaudhary had a parcel dispute with a delivery boy and later allegedly called the police, leading to the delivery boy being sent to jail.
After having an argument with the SDM, the delivery boy was removed from his office, and the boy recorded the entire incident on his phone. That video is now creating an uproar on social media, with many people accusing the SDM of misusing his administrative power.
The story started with Ramniwas Chaudhary ordering two mobile phone covers from the online e-commerce website Flipkart. Both of the phone covers collectively cost ₹120. Then came the delivery boy, Vijay Kushwaha, who was supposed to deliver the phone covers. When the SDM opened the sealed package, there was only one phone cover instead of two, which made him angry.
In the video, the SDM is seen threatening the delivery boy, saying that he could send him to jail within two seconds. The delivery boy tried to explain to the SDM that the phone covers were packed before reaching him and that it was not his fault. The SDM, however, kept saying that he had paid for two phone covers but had received only one. Instead of filing a complaint with Flipkart or returning the goods, the SDM allegedly asked the delivery boy to refund the money himself.
Ramniwas allegedly abused the delivery boy and demanded an immediate refund for the missing phone cover. The delivery boy repeatedly tried to explain that it was a logistics issue and that there was a return policy through which the SDM could return the goods. He explained that the parcel was sealed and, therefore, the mistake had happened at a higher level, not because of him.
The SDM still continued to insist that he wanted his money back because only one cover had arrived. The delivery boy then gave up and is heard saying in the video, "Then I can't do anything. You can return the goods." The SDM then asked his staff to call the police and instructed them to take the delivery boy outside and stop him from recording. The delivery boy then came outside and said, "I am a delivery boy. I was supposed to deliver the parcel here. They used abusive words against me while the parcel was completely packed. Now what can I do about this?"
According to Aaj Tak, the delivery boy was then detained by the police of Shahpur police station and was booked under Section 170—allows the police to make preventive arrests without warrant— of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He was later sent to Powai Sub Jail.
On social media, people questioned the conduct of the SDM and accused him of misusing his power. One person wrote, "Full misuse of power. The delivery boy must be compensated handsomely for his unlawful arrest and the disrespectful treatment he faced. Being an SDM, he should know that a delivery person's job is only to deliver the product. They cannot issue refunds from their own pocket."
The user further added, "This is a classic example of a bureaucrat having little understanding of real-world problems while making decisions from the comfort of an air-conditioned office."
Another person wrote in jest, "It's like shouting at the postman for a nasty letter you got."
A third person wrote, "They should be made to sign a declaration that they are employed as 'public servants' before letting them sit on the chair! Those worthless chamchas around them give them a feeling of entitlement, totally undeserving!"
Another user summarized the entire incident, writing, "₹120 Flipkart order. One mobile cover is missing. Instead of clicking 'Return', the SDM clicked 'Arrest'. Delivery boy explains the process → gets Section 170. Power so fragile it can't handle a sealed packet error."
(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)
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