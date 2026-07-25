"Power so fragile it can't handle a sealed packet error”: Netizens Reacts as ₹120 Flipkart Order Ends in Delivery Boy's Arrest After MP SDM Demands Immediate Refund

According to Aaj Tak, the delivery boy was then detained by the police of Shahpur police station and was booked under Section 170—allows the police to make preventive arrests without warrant— of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He was later sent to Powai Sub Jail.

Netizens React to the Viral Video of the Delivery Boy and SDM

On social media, people questioned the conduct of the SDM and accused him of misusing his power. One person wrote, "Full misuse of power. The delivery boy must be compensated handsomely for his unlawful arrest and the disrespectful treatment he faced. Being an SDM, he should know that a delivery person's job is only to deliver the product. They cannot issue refunds from their own pocket."

The user further added, "This is a classic example of a bureaucrat having little understanding of real-world problems while making decisions from the comfort of an air-conditioned office."

Another person wrote in jest, "It's like shouting at the postman for a nasty letter you got."

A third person wrote, "They should be made to sign a declaration that they are employed as 'public servants' before letting them sit on the chair! Those worthless chamchas around them give them a feeling of entitlement, totally undeserving!"

Another user summarized the entire incident, writing, "₹120 Flipkart order. One mobile cover is missing. Instead of clicking 'Return', the SDM clicked 'Arrest'. Delivery boy explains the process → gets Section 170. Power so fragile it can't handle a sealed packet error."

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)