Living With Sickle Cell in Jhabua Comes at a Cost

Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh: It's two in the morning. In Timarwani village of Jhabua district, 13-year-old "Vardilal" (name changed) cries out in pain. His father, Vasti, places wet cloth strips on his forehead. This is sickle cell anaemia — a genetic disease that has become part of life for thousands of tribal families in the region.

But Vasti's biggest worry isn't just the disease. It's where he will find blood if his son's condition worsens.

The boy continues to live with the disease and recently required another blood transfusion.

In Jhabua's tribal belt, sickle cell anaemia is not just a health condition. Combined with poverty, migration, unemployment, poor transport and gaps in healthcare, it places a heavy burden on entire families.

According to the district's sickle cell nodal office, Jhabua has 1,950 registered patients and 16,667 carriers. More than 8.57 lakh people have been screened for the disease.

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells become curved, or sickle-shaped, instead of their normal round form. These abnormal cells restrict the flow of oxygen to different organs, causing repeated episodes of severe pain, weakness, infections and other serious health complications. The disease is more common in tribal-majority regions.

Around 80 to 100 patients in Jhabua require blood transfusions every month. Yet the district does not have a blood separation unit. District sickle cell nodal officer Dr Sandeep Chaupda said efforts are underway to establish one and that a proposal has already been sent to the headquarters.

The district administration has also stepped up blood donation drives. According to Chaupda, camps organised over the past month have collected 314 units of blood, and the campaign is continuing.

While the government is working on premarital screening, sickle cell cards and its target of eliminating the disease by 2047, many families say their immediate concerns are accessing blood, treatment and transport.

101Reporters travelled through villages in Jhabua district to understand what living with sickle cell means for patients and their families.



Wages versus health

Vasti, father of 13-year-old "Vardilal" (name changed) from Timarwani village in Meghnagar block, said it took time for the family to understand what was causing his son's repeated episodes of pain.

"Earlier we didn't understand what was happening to the child. Later, tests confirmed it was sickle cell anaemia. If the pain doesn't stop, we have to go to the hospital," he said.

The district hospital in Jhabua is about 60-65 km from Timarwani. With limited public transport, the family often has no option but to take the child on a motorcycle. Every hospital visit means a day's work is lost.

The same pattern repeats across much of Jhabua.

In Khalkhandvi village, a three-year-old girl (name changed) lives with her grandparents. Her haemoglobin remains low, but the family has not been able to get the tests needed to confirm whether she has sickle cell disease.

In another family, 19-year-old Sarita's parents work as construction labourers. Every trip to the hospital costs them a day's wages.

Five-year-old "Harsh" (name changed) must change two buses, or take a train, to travel from his village to Meghnagar and then onward to the district hospital in Jhabua for treatment.

For many families, the struggle against poverty, lost wages and difficult journeys begins long before treatment itself.