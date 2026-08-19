Human Testicles Worth ₹1.5 Crore? How a Fake Viral Rumor Led to Bhopal Teen's Murder

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A VIRAL SOCIAL MEDIA claim has allegedly led to the death of a teenager in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The viral claim was about human testicles being worth crores of rupees. Police have accused a 20-year-old BBA student in the case, saying that he influenced a group of people who later targeted the minor boy.
As per reports, five people have been detained in the case, including Zoheb Khan and Amir Qureshi and three other minors. Zoheb Khan has been identified as the alleged mastermind of the case, who convinced his associates about the value of human testicles. Before targeting the teenage boy who died, the group allegedly made two failed attempts.
As per Bhopal Police, the alleged plan was influenced by a social media video that claimed that human testicles could be sold for crores of rupees. As per some media reports, Zoheb Khan was guiding the others through phone calls and video calls about what to do. As per reports by Brut., the teenager was lured by two minors who approached him on August 6, 2026, at Iqbal Maidan.
The two minors allegedly persuaded him to accompany them as they needed help in a fight. The group then allegedly took him to the Dhobi Ghat area, where he was attacked with a knife and killed. As per reports, investigators have also alleged that the teenager's testicles were removed after the killing. The victim was a teenager who used to sell pens and keychains around Bhopal's Iqbal Maidan and Moti Masjid.
The body of the teenager was recovered four days later, on August 10, 2026 from the Lower Lake area near Dhobi Ghat. His decomposed body identity was established several days later through a tattoo after his mother had reported him missing. As per police reports, the removed body parts were packed in ice and kept on a terrace for two days while the suspects were attempting to find a buyer.
As per reports by TOI, their plan collapsed as they were unable to find any buyers for the body parts. The report says that the suspects told investigators that the two body parts had been thrown into Upper Lake and Lower Lake.
The alleged plan was influenced by Zoheb Khan, who, as per investigators, wore a white apron and presented himself as a doctor. Zoheb allegedly got to know about this information from a social media claim that human testicles could be sold for crores. After that, Zoheb allegedly planned to convince his associates that the body part could make them a huge amount of money.
Then, with the information he got from social media, he allegedly used the apron to convince his associates that the testicles of a teenage boy were worth Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore. He presented himself as a medical student so that he could convince people that he had knowledge of medicine.
There have also been social media claims about a “Rs 6-crore testicle”, suggesting that human testicles can be sold for this much money. However, that is not a true claim and there is no medical basis for the information. In the Bhopal case, police said that the accused were influenced by this misinformation and believed they could make a large amount of money by obtaining and selling body parts. This Rs 6-crore claim, which is a social media hoax, is different from the Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore claim allegedly mentioned by the accused.
As per reports by TOI, police said that the recovery of the body parts could provide important information and evidence to establish the sequence of events and verify the suspects' version of events. So far, police have not found any link to an organised organ-trafficking network in the Bhopal case. Further investigation into the case is underway.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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