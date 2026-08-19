Human Testicles Worth ₹1.5 Crore? How a Fake Viral Rumor Led to Bhopal Teen's Murder

Viral Reel and Bhopal Murder Case

As per Bhopal Police, the alleged plan was influenced by a social media video that claimed that human testicles could be sold for crores of rupees. As per some media reports, Zoheb Khan was guiding the others through phone calls and video calls about what to do. As per reports by Brut., the teenager was lured by two minors who approached him on August 6, 2026, at Iqbal Maidan.

The two minors allegedly persuaded him to accompany them as they needed help in a fight. The group then allegedly took him to the Dhobi Ghat area, where he was attacked with a knife and killed. As per reports, investigators have also alleged that the teenager's testicles were removed after the killing. The victim was a teenager who used to sell pens and keychains around Bhopal's Iqbal Maidan and Moti Masjid.

The body of the teenager was recovered four days later, on August 10, 2026 from the Lower Lake area near Dhobi Ghat. His decomposed body identity was established several days later through a tattoo after his mother had reported him missing. As per police reports, the removed body parts were packed in ice and kept on a terrace for two days while the suspects were attempting to find a buyer.

As per reports by TOI, their plan collapsed as they were unable to find any buyers for the body parts. The report says that the suspects told investigators that the two body parts had been thrown into Upper Lake and Lower Lake.

The Video and the ‘Rs 6-Crore Testicle’ Claim

The alleged plan was influenced by Zoheb Khan, who, as per investigators, wore a white apron and presented himself as a doctor. Zoheb allegedly got to know about this information from a social media claim that human testicles could be sold for crores. After that, Zoheb allegedly planned to convince his associates that the body part could make them a huge amount of money.