Stray Dogs Bite Case: SC Declines To Change Directions For Stray Dog Vaccination

The Supreme Court of India has observed that the High Court could manage the matter of stray dog management. Now, the High Court will take accountability and register the suo motu cases.

Key directions in the dog bite case:

1. The court directed that the states and UTs must set up at least one ABC, Animal Birth Control centre in each district.

2. The court also mentioned that the right to live with dignity also includes the right to live freely without the fear of dog bites and attacks.

3. The States and UTs are directed to ensure availability of immunoglobulins and anti-rabies vaccines.

4. The National Highway Authority of India is set to establish an effective monitoring framework to secure highways from the menace of stray cattle.

5. The court has mentioned that any failure to follow the directives in this case will be viewed with utmost seriousness.

6. The High court will register suo motu cases to check compliance with the directions.