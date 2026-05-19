Stray Dogs Bite Case: SC Declines To Change Directions For Stray Dog Vaccination

The Supreme Court of India has declared its verdict on the much-awaited issue of the dog attack cases across the country.
The Supreme Court of India has declared that from now onwards the issue of stray dog management will be monitored by the High court.
The bench which included Justice Vikram Nath, Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Sandeep Mehta announced the much-awaited verdict on the stray dog management cases.
On May 19th, 2026, Tuesday, The Supreme Court of India delivered its verdict on the much-awaited stray dog management case, rejecting all the applications seeking modification in the earlier order. This verdict talks about the rising concern of increasing dog population as well as dog attacks in the country. The increase in the alarming dog bite attacks across the country is a matter of concern, the court observed.
The Supreme Court of India has announced that from now onwards the issue of stray dog management will be monitored by the High Courts across the whole country. This particular verdict follows months of hearings which involved various big names such as the National Highways Authority of India, Animal Welfare Board of India, state governments, municipal bodies, and animal rights groups.
The Supreme Court of India has observed that the High Court could manage the matter of stray dog management. Now, the High Court will take accountability and register the suo motu cases.
1. The court directed that the states and UTs must set up at least one ABC, Animal Birth Control centre in each district.
2. The court also mentioned that the right to live with dignity also includes the right to live freely without the fear of dog bites and attacks.
3. The States and UTs are directed to ensure availability of immunoglobulins and anti-rabies vaccines.
4. The National Highway Authority of India is set to establish an effective monitoring framework to secure highways from the menace of stray cattle.
5. The court has mentioned that any failure to follow the directives in this case will be viewed with utmost seriousness.
6. The High court will register suo motu cases to check compliance with the directions.
The bench which included Justice Vikram Nath, Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Sandeep Mehta announced the much-awaited verdict and dismissed various applications seeking changes in the directions in the stray dog management case from November 2025. In simple words, those stray dogs that will be picked up by the authorities will not be released in the same place from where they were picked up for the vaccination, rather they must be confined to shelters.
As the attacks of dog bites were increasing, the Supreme Court has mentioned that children, senior citizens, and foreign travellers have been also injured in these dog bite cases, saying this particular issue has humanitarian implications. It was also mentioned that it is the primary responsibility of the authorities to save and ensure the safety of the public from these attacks. In the first four months of the year, Tamil Nadu has recorded almost two lakh cases of dog bites and attacks. 1,084 cases of dog bites have been reported in a month in the city of Sri Ganga Nagar of Rajasthan.
[AV]
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