26-Seater E-Rickshaw and Moped That Ran for 38 Hours in a Day: Mahakal Conference in Madhya Pradesh Becomes the Hub of Alleged Bill Forgeries, Dainik Bhaskar Investigation Reveals 

A MAJOR SCAM HAS BEEN UNEARTHED IN MADHYA PRADESH by Dainik Bhaskar, revealing irregular travelling bills that amounted to a total of Rs 57 lakh. The Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology had organized the “Mahakal: The Master of Time” conference in Ujjain, in April 2026, where they had hired vehicles from Aditi Tours and Travels. And it was this conference which became the centre of a major scam.

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The main discrepancy involved the billing for travel expenses, where e-rickshaws and mopeds were used in place of the officially booked Innovas and Travellers. The investigation by Dainik Bhaskar revealed that an e-rickshaw was converted into a 26-seat traveller, a moped was run for 38 hours in a day, and another vehicle had a meter reading of 22,708 kms in 25 hours.

What did Dainik Bhaskar’s Investigation Reveal?

Dainik Bhaskar’s investigation made some startling revelations. There were serious irregularities identified in the bills. Upon verifying the vehicle-number mentioned in the bills, it was found that the vehicles which were noted as “Innovas” and “Travellers” were actually e-rickshaws, mopeds, vans and trucks. Of these, a few vehicles were booked more than twice in order to garner additional payments.

Around Rs 6.29 crore was spent for the Mahakal Conference in organizing different events, ensuring their publicity and food catering. Dainik Bhaskar had collected all the bills, and according to those, the work for setting up tents, lights, sound and projection, alongside branding and publicity was entrusted to Suvidha Enterprises and M/s Pro Event. Both the companies submitted their bill to Veer Bharat Nyas — a cultural trust operating under the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

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Suvidha Enterprises received a payment of Rs 4.18 crore, M/s Pro Event Rs was paid 22.12 lakh. Additionally, Veer Bharat Nyas charged a handling fee of Rs 12.82 lakh and an additional Rs 1.32 crore was given to Narmada Caterers for food.

Broken Mopeds were Used, While Bills Were Made for “Travellers”

Of the recovered bills, one bill numbered “3054” noted a vehicle with registration number “UP65-ED1523” and was listed as a “Traveller” — a variant of minibus. However, upon verifying the vehicle number, it was found by Dainik Bhaskar that the vehicle was a moped, registered under the name of Shubham Jaiswal.

The team reached out to Shubham, and he informed them that he had taken his moped to a TVS workshop in Varanasi after it broke down. It has been in the workshop for the past two months.

The extent of this alleged bill-forgery is not only limited to one moped and traveller.

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Another bill which noted the costs of renting an Innova, was found to be an e-rickshaw. The bill numbered “3061” shows the booking of an Innova, with registration number “MP13-ZP4512.” However, according to the official records of the RTO in Ujjain, the registration number was assigned to Ritesh Srivastava.

Similarly, a 26-seater traveller numbered “MP11-PO671” was billed twice, and both bills included charges for ten hours of extra duty.



[Rh/AR]

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