A VIDEO has gone viral on social media showing a police officer allegedly threatening to frame an unmarried couple in a false drug case. The officer, from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, has been removed from active duty, and a probe has been launched against him. The officer was caught on camera confronting the couple at a hotel over their stay, despite both claiming to be adults.

The police officer has been identified as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra. The CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, is reportedly dated November 13, 2026. Around five to six police personnel are visible in the video, along with two other people who appear to be hotel staff.