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A VIDEO has gone viral on social media showing a police officer allegedly threatening to frame an unmarried couple in a false drug case. The officer, from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, has been removed from active duty, and a probe has been launched against him. The officer was caught on camera confronting the couple at a hotel over their stay, despite both claiming to be adults.
The police officer has been identified as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra. The CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, is reportedly dated November 13, 2026. Around five to six police personnel are visible in the video, along with two other people who appear to be hotel staff.
The incident reportedly took place around 6 pm, when several police officers confronted the couple over their hotel stay. The woman can be heard telling the police in a shaky voice that both of them are adults, belong to the same caste and want to get married.
Since both individuals were adults and their stay was consensual, there is no law in India that prohibits unmarried couples from sharing a hotel room. However, the police continued to insist that they contact their parents.
When the woman refused to unlock her phone, Mishra was allegedly heard instructing a colleague to plant marijuana in the man's bag. "Plant some ganja on the boy's bag," Mishra said. The officer is also seen questioning the couple about why they were spending time together at the hotel without informing their parents.
Mishra allegedly warned them that the police would let them go if they contacted their parents. Otherwise, he threatened to implicate the man in a false marijuana case.
The hotel owner has also accused local police personnel of attempting to extort money from him. As reported by NDTV, Sanju Sanodiya, owner of Sidarth Hotel, where the alleged incident took place, claimed that local police personnel had demanded a monthly payment of Rs 25,000. He alleged that the hotel was raided after he refused to pay the amount.
Sanodiya named Kotwali TI Satish Tiwari, SDOP Chanchlesh Markam and Traffic Inspector Vijay Baghel, alleging that these officers had demanded the money. He also claimed that he was the one who released the footage on social media to expose the police personnel. Meanwhile, the police are examining the hotel's DVR footage to verify the authenticity of the viral video.
Following the incident, ASP Deepak Mishra was removed from active duty, and a probe was launched against him. However, there is no further information available about action against the other officers seen in the footage or those named by the hotel owner.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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