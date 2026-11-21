A FAKE IAS OFFICER, who allegedly duped several people by promising government jobs, access to senior officials and leases for Madhya Pradesh Tourism properties, was exposed with a vlog allegedly outside the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. 30-year-old Tripti Singh Rajput, who according to some reports failed in 10th standard, impersonated an IAS officer working as an Additional Director in the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department. After arresting her on August 23, 2026, the police said she used the fake identity to gain people's trust and extract money from them.

Her facade was foiled after a video featuring Rajput and two other women surfaced on social media. In the vlog, the women are seen dressed in sarees, claiming to have visited the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The woman recording herself and the two other women, including Tripti, says in the vlog that they are there to attend the Legislative Assembly session. “Since they don’t allow photography inside, we decided to film this outside,” she says joking around with her apparent friends.