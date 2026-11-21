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A FAKE IAS OFFICER, who allegedly duped several people by promising government jobs, access to senior officials and leases for Madhya Pradesh Tourism properties, was exposed with a vlog allegedly outside the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. 30-year-old Tripti Singh Rajput, who according to some reports failed in 10th standard, impersonated an IAS officer working as an Additional Director in the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department. After arresting her on August 23, 2026, the police said she used the fake identity to gain people's trust and extract money from them.
Her facade was foiled after a video featuring Rajput and two other women surfaced on social media. In the vlog, the women are seen dressed in sarees, claiming to have visited the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The woman recording herself and the two other women, including Tripti, says in the vlog that they are there to attend the Legislative Assembly session. “Since they don’t allow photography inside, we decided to film this outside,” she says joking around with her apparent friends.
Another woman, identified as the accused Tripti Rajput, enters the frame and says, “Looking at our antics, no one can tell we are IAS officers.” As a police investigation would unfold, none of the claims made in the video were true, including the location of the vlog. The officers revealed that the video was not shot at the Assembly but at a gallery inside the Anthropological Museum complex in Bhopal.
The two other women featured in the video later told police that Rajput had asked them to pretend to be IAS officers. They also alleged that she had taken Rs 3 lakh from each of them, promising to help them become IAS officers. Tripti was arrested by Chanderi police in Ashoknagar district along with her brother Sudhanshu Singh.
According to police, one of the first complaints against Tripti Singh Rajput emerged from Chanderi, where she allegedly arrived on April 7, 2025, with her brother and two associates. The group checked into Kila Kothi, a hotel operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The fake IAS allegedly introduced herself as an Additional Director in the state Tourism Department and began approaching local residents with promises of government employment.
Four men allegedly believed her claims that she could secure them jobs in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. She subsequently demanded Rs 3 lakh from each person for the appointments.
A senior police officer said the complainants handed Tripti over ₹9.80 lakh in cash and their original documents, with another ₹2 lakh promised after the jobs would have been official. When the appointments did not come through, the men began questioning Rajput's identity.
The police investigation reveals that they laid a trap for the fake civil servant, asking the alleged victims to contact Rajput and her brother on the pretext of arranging government jobs. The siblings were then lured to Chanderi, where they were arrested.
Rajput's husband has also claimed that she posed as an IAS officer, adding that this was one of the reasons he married her. Bhopal DCP Vikas Kumar Sahwal told the media that the couple was going through a domestic dispute.
According to Jagran, Tripti Singh Rajput, who originally hails from Varanasi, had failed her Class 10 examinations. However, she allegedly managed to convince a builder's son that she was an IAS officer.
She reportedly met the builder's son through a mutual acquaintance and pursued a relationship with him. Although he initially rejected her Facebook friend request, the two eventually met at a bar, after which their relationship developed.
Tripti’s IAS status was first brought under scrutiny when her father-in-law's friend, a senior IAS officer, was reportedly expected to attend an event along with her and the builder's son. Rajput allegedly made excuses and refused to attend. Her reluctance to meet him on another occasion further raised suspicions.
Her husband subsequently decided to verify her claims by filing a Right to Information (RTI) application with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where the fake IAS claimed she had studied. According to media reports, the academy's response stated that it had no records of anyone named Tripti Singh Rajput. This exposed her claims of being an IAS officer to her in-laws and led to further questions about her identity. However, it is alleged that the dispute was not known to the public and the story only came out after Rajput’s arrest.
A search of Rajput's residence in Bhopal reportedly revealed the elaborate arrangements she had allegedly made to sustain her fake IAS identity.
Police seized purported government identity cards, official letterheads, joining documents, trophies and mementoes describing her as an IAS trainee. Investigators also recovered a Toyota Innova carrying a strip marked "Government of India".
Among the recovered items was a photograph taken in Mussoorie, in which Rajput is seen holding a trophy with a training centre building in the background.
Police are additionally investigating whether Rajput staged other public appearances and videos to strengthen her claims of being a civil servant. Investigators are probing allegations that she approached civil-services aspirants at coaching institutes in Bhopal, introducing herself as a teacher at an administrative academy.
Police also found a purported fake CBI identity card and are investigating whether artificial intelligence (AI) was used to create it.
Ashoknagar Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra told the media that investigators had identified two people who allegedly prepared and supplied the fake documents and other materials to Rajput. “We are investigating the possible involvement of other people in the case.”
Rajput has been booked for cheating and personation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have also invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy and the alleged concealment or destruction of evidence after some original documents reportedly went missing.
Baghsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni said further interrogation could reveal details about the alleged network, the money collected from victims and the possible involvement of other people.
[Rh/HP/RS]
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