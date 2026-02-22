Maize Ethanol Shift Squeezes Sugar Mills, Cane Farmers Question Falling Payments

Pune, Maharashtra: When Madhavrao Roasaheb Kadam (43) approached the private sugar mill in his area in January to ask why the declared payment for sugarcane was lower than expected, the answer unsettled him. The farmer from Akoli village in Basmath taluka of Hingoli district in Maharashtra was told that the mill would not be able to pay more because the “ethanol” it had manufactured was not being purchased by the government.

“Millers in districts of Kolhapur and Sangli are paying Rs 3,500 per tonne and in our region the payment is just about Rs 2,500 per tonne. The mill said they would not be able to pay more than this and the lower than expected revenue from ethanol is to be blamed. They promised to pay us more when they are able to raise more funds but maybe it would happen later in the season,” said Kadam, who grows cane on one acre of his four-acre holding. He grows soyabean, chana (Bengal gram) and wheat on the remaining land.

The explanation did not convince him. “It seems odd. The mill has invested a substantial amount to set up the new ethanol plant, but when it comes to paying the farmers they always have an excuse,” he said.

The apprehension among farmers is echoed within the industry. Bhairavnath B Thomabre, president of the West Indian Sugar Millers Association (WISMA), which represents private sugar mills in Maharashtra and Gujarat, said the industry is under strain.

“The sugar industry is now facing financial stress. At present, mills in Maharashtra have run up unpaid dues of over Rs 4,000 crore. The industry is unable to clear farmers’ dues in time,” he said.