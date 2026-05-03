Roads Blocked and a Call for Capital Punishment: Protests Erupt in Maharashtra After a Four-Year-Old Victim is Raped and Killed by 65-Year-Old Farm Labourer in Pune

In a shocking case that emerged from Pune, Maharashtra, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 65-year-old farm labourer Bhimrao Khamble on May 1, 2026. The horrific incident occurred in Nasrapur village in Bhor Taluka, where the young girl went missing and was found in a tin shed where she was assaulted by Khamble.

Following the case, a massive protest was held by villagers and the victim’s family near Navale Bridge, causing widespread outrage in the state.

The Pune-Satara highway was blocked for hours as hundreds of people held demonstrations demanding justice for the child and capital punishment for the accused. Several women joined the protest in large numbers. The police later intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order at the site.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the shocking incident and stated that the case would be taken up in a fast-track court. Calling the incident “highly condemnable” and “tragic”, he stated that “a three- or three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man. The accused has been arrested. The people are angry following this incident.” He further urged the High Court to appoint a special public prosecutor and stated, “We will demand capital punishment in the court.”