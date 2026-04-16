19-Year-Old Mohammad Ayaz Arrested for Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Making Over 300 Obscene Videos; BJP Links Amravati Video Scandal and TCS Nashik Controversy

BJP Links TCS Nashik Conversion Case and Amravati Scandal, Alleging a Wider Racket

Recently, the TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) branch in Nashik became the centre of controversy after six employees were arrested following complaints of sexual and mental harassment, as well as religious conversions. Several female employees came forward, claiming that they had been subjected to years of inappropriate misconduct at the workplace and that their complaints were disregarded even after being reported to HR (Nida Khan). Following the Amravati sex scandal, BJP Maharashtra linked the two incidents and hinted at an alleged wider conspiracy or racket in the country.

BJP MLA Devayani Pharande referred to these two cases as a “racket” and stated, “There are reports of atrocities against women in IT companies, including forcing them into religious conversion. In Amravati as well, a Muslim man allegedly trapped around 180 girls and sexually assaulted them. It seems a racket is being run in the country.”

She added that the Maharashtra government is currently addressing the situation and said that those behind such rackets should be awarded “strict punishments.”

How did the Amravati Video Scandal Emerge?