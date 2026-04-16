19-Year-Old Mohammad Ayaz Arrested for Exploiting 180 Minor Girls and Making Over 300 Obscene Videos; BJP Links Amravati Video Scandal and TCS Nashik Controversy

Key Points:
Mohammad Ayaz was arrested for allegedly exploiting 180 young girls and creating over 300 obscene videos.
Ayaz's residence in Paratwada city was bulldozed by the authorities, citing alleged illegal portions.
BJP has linked both TCS Nashik conversion controversy and Amravati sex video scandal claiming that there could be a wider network.
On April 14, 2026, a man was arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra, for luring young girls and sexually exploiting them. The man was identified as Mohammad Ayaz, also known as Tanveer, who reportedly exploited 180 minor girls and created more than 350 obscene videos of them. Following his arrest, Maharashtra authorities bulldozed the alleged illegal portions of his residence in Paratwada city. A 30-day eviction notice had already been issued earlier.
According to reports, Ayaz exploited young girls and forced them to do prostitution by blackmailing them with their obscene videos. He allegedly lured the girls into a “love trap” and took them to cities such as Mumbai and Pune. The police suspect that Ayaz recorded the videos there. Some of the recorded videos even circulated online, which later caught the attention of local residents, sparking immense outrage.
BJP Links TCS Nashik Conversion Case and Amravati Scandal, Alleging a Wider Racket
Recently, the TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) branch in Nashik became the centre of controversy after six employees were arrested following complaints of sexual and mental harassment, as well as religious conversions. Several female employees came forward, claiming that they had been subjected to years of inappropriate misconduct at the workplace and that their complaints were disregarded even after being reported to HR (Nida Khan). Following the Amravati sex scandal, BJP Maharashtra linked the two incidents and hinted at an alleged wider conspiracy or racket in the country.
BJP MLA Devayani Pharande referred to these two cases as a “racket” and stated, “There are reports of atrocities against women in IT companies, including forcing them into religious conversion. In Amravati as well, a Muslim man allegedly trapped around 180 girls and sexually assaulted them. It seems a racket is being run in the country.”
She added that the Maharashtra government is currently addressing the situation and said that those behind such rackets should be awarded “strict punishments.”
How did the Amravati Video Scandal Emerge?
According to NDTV, these objectionable videos were not initially posted on social media. Ayaz’s social media accounts contained only a few posts. However, an alleged dispute broke out between Mohammad Ayaz and his friend Ujer Khan. Khan allegedly posted the videos on social media and further circulated them to target Ayaz. The matter soon attracted the attention of local residents, and the videos spread like wildfire, prompting police action.
See Also: Kannada Film Producer Arrested for Sexually Harassing Actress, Blackmailing over Private videos
The matter gained political traction as well. Citing the gravity of the scandal, Amravati Guardian Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule stated that CM Devendra Fadnavis is also monitoring the investigation. He shared that he had a conversation with the DGP and added, “As the investigation involves many sensitive matters, they cannot be made public at this time.”
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, claiming that the accused targeted girls through social media platforms such as Snapchat and WhatsApp groups. The Amravati sex abuse scandal has sparked an intense political storm in Maharashtra, with calls for action against all those involved.
After Bonde’s submission of the memorandum, the police began an investigation, following which the accused was taken into custody. The investigation further revealed that the accused’s phone contained objectionable videos of girls, which he had shared with his associates. The police also arrested other individuals involved in the scandal, unravelling a wider network.
[VS]
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