Human Sacrifice, Suspicious Deaths and a Whistleblower—Mass Sexual Assault Investigation into Maharashtra Godman Ashok Kharat Blows Up After Money Laundering Probe

Authorities – both SIT and ED – are examining Kharat’s alleged property holdings, with reports indicating documents linked to 52 properties. The state government has indicated that asset seizure and transfer of control of the temple managed by his trust are under consideration.

On 13 April 2026, the ED carried out raids at several premises linked to Kharat in Nashik, Pune and Shirdi as part of a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said five locations in Nashik and three each in Pune and Shirdi were searched, including residential and commercial properties associated with Kharat, his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale, relatives, and branches of cooperative credit societies.

The agency’s case is based on the FIR filed by Nashik police. Officials said they are examining whether illicit funds generated through these activities were laundered and invested for personal gain.

The ED probe was formally announced on 5 April 2026, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that the agency would examine Kharat’s financial dealings as well as the alleged leak of call detail records purportedly showing his communication with political figures. The government has said action will be based on evidence.

Preliminary findings indicate that Kharat allegedly opened multiple bank accounts in the names of third parties in cooperative credit societies in Nashik district. He was reportedly listed as a nominee and linked his mobile number to control transactions. Investigators also suspect that money collected from followers by selling ordinary objects as “blessed items” with claimed healing powers was diverted into land investments through associates.

The investigation took a dramatic turn on 17 April 2026. That day, the ED conducted fresh raids at location in Nashik connected to Kharat. Meanwhile, Kharat’s close associate Jitendra Shelke and his wife died in a road accident that afternoon in Ahilyanagar. Shelke, who was vice president of the Shivanika Trust linked to Kharat, died after his car collided with a stationary truck on the Samruddhi Expressway. Their son sustained serious injuries.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and said a crash analysis will be conducted to determine the cause. However, Opposition leaders have raised suspicions, questioning whether the incident could be linked to the ongoing probe. Some have called for a detailed investigation, noting that Shelke had recently been questioned by the ED and was considered an important witness in a land-related case.