Human Sacrifice, Suspicious Deaths and a Whistleblower—Mass Sexual Assault Investigation into Maharashtra Godman Ashok Kharat Blows Up After Money Laundering Probe

Key Points
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted multi-city raids in a money laundering case against Ashok Kharat under the PMLA.
Kharat faces multiple FIRs including mass sexual assault, rape, extortion, black magic and alleged financial fraud, with a SIT probing the case.
Political allegations, a whistleblower account and the death of a close aide have added new layers to the controversy.
Investigations into self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat have intensified in Maharashtra, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches across multiple locations for evidence of money laundering. Scrutiny increased after a close aide of Kharat, along with his wife, died in a car crash during the investigation.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been probing allegations against him of rape, human sacrifice, and black magic. This follows an FIR charging him with extortion, religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assault.
Amidst all this, leaked information from the investigation has revealed connections between Kharat and top Maharashtra politicians.
Kharat, a 67-year-old former Merchant Navy officer who presented himself as a godman and astrologer, was arrested on 18 March 2026 after a 27-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape over three years. He is currently in a Nashik jail. Police have registered around a dozen FIRs against him across multiple stations, including Vavi, Shirdi and Sarkarwada.
The Maharashtra government constituted a SIT to probe the allegations. Authorities said the SIT has been collecting evidence, recording statements and reaching out to potential victims, with multiple women coming forward so far. Two helplines set up by the police are receiving 15-20 calls daily from complainants, according to officials. At least three women have registered formal complaints.
The case intensified after a devotee-turned-whistleblower told investigators that he secretly recorded over 100 videos documenting sexual exploitation by Kharat. The whistleblower alleged that Kharat had been involved in the racket since 1998. He said that he was an ardent follower of the godman till he assaulted his pregnant wife.
The former devotee then statedly installed a hidden camera in Kharat’s office and left the job after collecting the recordings. The recordings have been submitted as evidence and are considered a key part of the ongoing probe. The whistleblower said he approached the police despite fears for his safety and has since been provided protection.
“Had I not blown the lid off this exploitation ring, he would have still been worshipped as God by all the followers. He would have destroyed many more families, many women,” he proclaimed, adding that he was doing a “pious job.”
Authorities – both SIT and ED – are examining Kharat’s alleged property holdings, with reports indicating documents linked to 52 properties. The state government has indicated that asset seizure and transfer of control of the temple managed by his trust are under consideration.
On 13 April 2026, the ED carried out raids at several premises linked to Kharat in Nashik, Pune and Shirdi as part of a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said five locations in Nashik and three each in Pune and Shirdi were searched, including residential and commercial properties associated with Kharat, his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale, relatives, and branches of cooperative credit societies.
The agency’s case is based on the FIR filed by Nashik police. Officials said they are examining whether illicit funds generated through these activities were laundered and invested for personal gain.
The ED probe was formally announced on 5 April 2026, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that the agency would examine Kharat’s financial dealings as well as the alleged leak of call detail records purportedly showing his communication with political figures. The government has said action will be based on evidence.
Preliminary findings indicate that Kharat allegedly opened multiple bank accounts in the names of third parties in cooperative credit societies in Nashik district. He was reportedly listed as a nominee and linked his mobile number to control transactions. Investigators also suspect that money collected from followers by selling ordinary objects as “blessed items” with claimed healing powers was diverted into land investments through associates.
The investigation took a dramatic turn on 17 April 2026. That day, the ED conducted fresh raids at location in Nashik connected to Kharat. Meanwhile, Kharat’s close associate Jitendra Shelke and his wife died in a road accident that afternoon in Ahilyanagar. Shelke, who was vice president of the Shivanika Trust linked to Kharat, died after his car collided with a stationary truck on the Samruddhi Expressway. Their son sustained serious injuries.
Police have registered a case of accidental death and said a crash analysis will be conducted to determine the cause. However, Opposition leaders have raised suspicions, questioning whether the incident could be linked to the ongoing probe. Some have called for a detailed investigation, noting that Shelke had recently been questioned by the ED and was considered an important witness in a land-related case.
The case has also triggered a political controversy, with Opposition leaders alleging links between Kharat and prominent politicians and bureaucrats in the state. Leaked call detail records have revealed communications between the godman and several political figures. Some leaders have denied any knowledge of his background, stating that public figures are often photographed with many individuals.
Amid the fallout, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar resigned after images of her washing Kharat’s feet circulated online. Opposition leaders have demanded broader accountability, calling for action against the “big fish” connected to the accused.
As investigations continue across multiple agencies, the case remains one of the most high profile criminal probes in Maharashtra, spanning allegations of sexual exploitation, financial irregularities and political links. Kharat remains in judicial custody, with further proceedings underway.
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