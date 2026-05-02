“Foetus vs Child”: SC Directs Centre to Amend Abortion Law, Remove Time Limit for Minor Rape Survivors

The Supreme Court on 30 April 2026 directed the Centre to amend existing abortion laws to remove the time limit for termination of pregnancies in cases involving minor rape survivors. The observation came during the hearing of a curative petition filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) against an earlier order permitting a 15-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy beyond the statutory limit.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to entertain the plea and reiterated that institutional or state authorities cannot override the survivor’s autonomy.

The case involved a minor survivor who had been allowed to terminate a pregnancy of over 30 weeks. AIIMS had opposed the termination citing medical risks and ethical concerns, arguing that the procedure would lead to the premature delivery of a viable child. However, the court prioritised the survivor’s rights and rejected the argument that fetal viability could override bodily autonomy.

“Please amend your law so that in cases of unwanted pregnancy on account of rape of a minor girl, the time limitation will not be there,” the CJI said, pointing to the limitations of the current Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) framework.

The Bench reiterated that reproductive autonomy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. In an earlier order, the court had stated that denying termination based on the stage of pregnancy or fetal condition would render bodily autonomy “nugatory”.