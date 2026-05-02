“Foetus vs Child”: SC Directs Centre to Amend Abortion Law, Remove Time Limit for Minor Rape Survivors

Key Points
The Supreme Court urged the Centre to remove the time limit on abortion for pregnancies arising from rape of minors.
It held that the decision must rest with the survivor and her parents, not the State or medical institutions.
The court also called for amendments to ensure speedy trials and stronger accountability in such cases.
The Supreme Court on 30 April 2026 directed the Centre to amend existing abortion laws to remove the time limit for termination of pregnancies in cases involving minor rape survivors. The observation came during the hearing of a curative petition filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) against an earlier order permitting a 15-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy beyond the statutory limit.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to entertain the plea and reiterated that institutional or state authorities cannot override the survivor’s autonomy.
The case involved a minor survivor who had been allowed to terminate a pregnancy of over 30 weeks. AIIMS had opposed the termination citing medical risks and ethical concerns, arguing that the procedure would lead to the premature delivery of a viable child. However, the court prioritised the survivor’s rights and rejected the argument that fetal viability could override bodily autonomy.
“Please amend your law so that in cases of unwanted pregnancy on account of rape of a minor girl, the time limitation will not be there,” the CJI said, pointing to the limitations of the current Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) framework.
The Bench reiterated that reproductive autonomy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. In an earlier order, the court had stated that denying termination based on the stage of pregnancy or fetal condition would render bodily autonomy “nugatory”.
“Let not medical personnel become the masters of the will of the people. The people would decide,” Justice Bagchi observed, adding that medical professionals should guide families through the process but not impose decisions. “It is not for AIIMS to choose, it is for citizens to choose and the AIIMS to medically implement their choice.”
The judges also highlighted the psychological and lifelong impact on survivors. CJI Kant said the minor had already endured the trauma of rape and could not be compelled to carry the pregnancy. “We are only protecting the child whose face is staring back at us… The law has to see the whole life ahead for the victim,” he said.
Calling the situation a “foetus vs child fight”, the court emphasised that the survivor’s well being must take precedence. The court further directed that parents should be given full information to make an informed choice.
Beyond the immediate case, the court called for broader legal reforms. It suggested amendments not only to abortion laws but also to criminal law to ensure swift justice. “You should also bring an amendment… making it mandatory to complete the trial in such cases in a week. The entire property of the accused should be given to the victim,” the Bench observed.
The court noted that while the MTP Act sets a 24-week limit for abortions in specific categories, such restrictions are binding on medical practitioners but do not constrain constitutional courts exercising their powers.
It pointed out that minor survivors often realise their pregnancy late or hesitate to report abuse, making strict time limits impractical. It further warned that prioritising procedural limitations over fundamental rights could push vulnerable individuals towards unsafe alternatives.
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