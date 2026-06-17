“The School License has to be Revoked”: Jalna School Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Students Performing to ‘Gustakh Nabi Ki Ek Saza’

Some others wrote, “This is the reason they end up becoming someone like them even after being educated.” One person wrote that he was confused, saying, “At first sight, I thought this was somewhere in Pakistan or Palestine. It scares me to know that this is in India. This is sedition. I don't know how we can even let this happen.” Another wrote, “If this is not things getting out of hand, then what is? We are doomed. We are going to implode with jihad. Nobody is doing their jobs, neither the school regulators nor the security agencies.”

Some people also questioned whether the police were acting appropriately. One person asked mainstream media channels to share the video, writing, “Please run this video on your channel. Authorities are not taking action against the school but are taking action against the whistleblowers.” Another asked the state government to look into the matter, saying, “It is an open threat to other communities. Is India becoming like Pakistan, where in the name of blasphemy other communities are forced to live in fear? Enquire who is behind this Islamist propaganda in India.”

Many said that exposing children to such performances could shape their mentality in a particular way. They argued that by including it in the school's annual function, the institution was promoting extremist ideologies. Many questioned why no strict action had been taken against the school authorities and asked whether what had happened was legal, demanding that the government immediately investigate the matter and take action if any violations are found.

[Edited by Harsh Pandey]