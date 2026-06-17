“The School License has to be Revoked”: Jalna School Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Students Performing to ‘Gustakh Nabi Ki Ek Saza’

A viral video from the annual day function of a Jalna school shows children dressed in black performing with fake swords to the Pakistani song "Gustakh Nabi Ki Ek Saza...".
Social media users alleged that an image of Pakistani assassin Mumtaz Qadri appeared in the background, sparking accusations of extremist messaging and calls for action against the school.
The school management claims the video is two years old and says outsiders handled the backdrop, while Jalna Police are reportedly questioning school director Tariq Siddiqui as part of an investigation.
A VIDEO HAS GONE VIRAL on social media showing some school students performing in black costumes with fake swords. The video went viral on June 16, 2026, and has been drawing outrage online, with many calling out the school management for allowing such a performance by children. The performance was part of the annual day programme at Kids World English School in Partur, Jalna district of Maharashtra.
In the video, children are seen wearing black kurtas with scarves covering their heads and carrying fake swords. They are performing to the Pakistani song "Gustakh Nabi Ki Ek Saza..." with swords in calling for beheading punishment. It is alleged that an image of Pakistani assassin Mumtaz Qadri was projected in the backdrop. Mumtaz Qadri was a Pakistani police commando who assassinated Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer in 2011.
Qadri was serving as Taseer's bodyguard at the time. Taseer was targeted because he opposed Pakistan's strict blasphemy laws and was a vocal supporter of Asia Bibi. Asia Bibi was a Christian woman who was arrested and sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy. Blasphemy refers to acts considered insulting, mocking, or showing contempt towards God, deities, or anything regarded as sacred.
Many people are questioning the organisation of the performance and accusing the school of promoting extremism. According to some sources, the school is affiliated with CBSE and has been facing backlash for allegedly promoting extremist ideology among children. Several people have demanded that Jalna Police take strict action against the school authorities and its director, Tariq Siddiqui.
While the video has recently gone viral on social media, the school management has stated that it is two years old and that the contract for the stage backdrop had been given to outsiders, making them not directly responsible for it. The management also told NDTV Marathi that it was not possible to confirm whose image appeared on the screen. Jalna Police are reportedly questioning school director Tariq Siddiqui in connection with the matter.
One person wrote in shock, “Shocking beyond imagination! How on earth can a school with CBSE affiliation openly promote jihad and terrorism? All done very deliberately to undermine the sensitivity of the country and openly provoke society. If the government of Maharashtra fails to take action against jihadists, then it is surrender.” Another wrote, “Law needs to take action against such schools immediately so that the mushrooming of such institutions stops. The school licence has to be revoked.”
Some others wrote, “This is the reason they end up becoming someone like them even after being educated.” One person wrote that he was confused, saying, “At first sight, I thought this was somewhere in Pakistan or Palestine. It scares me to know that this is in India. This is sedition. I don't know how we can even let this happen.” Another wrote, “If this is not things getting out of hand, then what is? We are doomed. We are going to implode with jihad. Nobody is doing their jobs, neither the school regulators nor the security agencies.”
Some people also questioned whether the police were acting appropriately. One person asked mainstream media channels to share the video, writing, “Please run this video on your channel. Authorities are not taking action against the school but are taking action against the whistleblowers.” Another asked the state government to look into the matter, saying, “It is an open threat to other communities. Is India becoming like Pakistan, where in the name of blasphemy other communities are forced to live in fear? Enquire who is behind this Islamist propaganda in India.”
Many said that exposing children to such performances could shape their mentality in a particular way. They argued that by including it in the school's annual function, the institution was promoting extremist ideologies. Many questioned why no strict action had been taken against the school authorities and asked whether what had happened was legal, demanding that the government immediately investigate the matter and take action if any violations are found.
[Edited by Harsh Pandey]
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