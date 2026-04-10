“Love Jihad” involving Minor Monalisa? Reports by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Claim that the viral Kumbh girl who Married Farman Khan was Born in 2009

According to media reports, the couple’s marriage was heavily criticised by their families, who expressed their disapproval. Amid the tension between the families, a report by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) revealed that Monalisa Bhosle was allegedly a minor.

The report was reportedly based on hospital documents from Madhya Pradesh, which stated that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, making her 17 years old at the time of her marriage to Farman.

Several reports have claimed that a case has been registered against Farman Khan under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. The case has also been registered under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Previously, police reports had stated that the duo arrived at a police station in Kerala, where Monalisa told them that she intended to marry Farman Khan despite their families’ disapproval of their relationship. The police stated, “As she is a major, she can act according to her choice.” However, the latest reports regarding Monalisa’s age have turned the situation upside down, with Farman now facing legal challenges.

Monalisa Bhosle went viral for her hazel-coloured eyes in 2025. The couple met while working on the same project during a shoot. Her debut film, titled Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, is set to be released in April 2026.

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