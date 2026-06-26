‘The Pottery Queen of Mumbai’: The Story of 64-year-old Reki Ben Bhurawala Who Keeps Her Father’s Legacy Alive

LIFE RARELY DEALS the same hand to everyone. While others are blessed with fortune, happiness, and comfort, many are often not as lucky and are subjected to the harshest conditions life has to offer.

However, the true joy of life is rarely measured by the monetary possessions you own or the comfort you have, it is determined by the quality of life you lead and choices you make to improve it. The story of Reki Ben Bhurawala, an old woman who runs a small pottery shop in Mumbai, is a wonderful reminder that life doesn't stop owing to difficulties and that it must go on.

Mumbai-based Instagram content creator and influencer Aradhana Chaudhary posted a short video clip on her Instagram handle, @storiesbyaradhana, wherein she shared Reki Ben’s life story. The 64-year-old woman, who has a skin condition that makes one of her arm’s bones protrude, makes a living by painting and selling clay pots and other earthen items. Her medical condition is the reason she could never marry, Reki Ben says. As if this wasn't enough, the old woman also has difficulty whilst walking. Yet, she opens her small shop daily, located in one corner of the bustling Khar Market in Mumbai.

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Continuing Late Father's Legacy for 20 Years

After her father passed away 20 years ago, Reki Ben took over his pottery business. Every day, she goes alone to the retail pottery market to purchase the pots, brings them back to color them, and neatly arranges them around her shop for sale. The old woman sits at her shop all day waiting for customers to come by. She is the sole earning member of her family, and lives with her brother and sister-in-law.

As her income is determined by customers noticing her shops and making purchases, Reki Ben’s income fluctuates almost daily.

Despite all of the hurdles she faces, the old woman remains resilient and showcases incredible strength, opening her shop and working every day with diligence. The video clip showcases snippets of Reki Ben’s daily life, shots of her coloring the clay pots, hauling them to show to potential buyers, and climbing to sit at the ledge of her shop.

Reki Ben is currently undergoing treatment for her skin condition, Aradhana wrote in her post’s caption. Praising her strength and determination, the content creator urged her audience to assist and support the elderly women.

Despite her old age and the hurdles she faces, Reki Ben continues working. While others might have given up trying to earn a living if they were in her shoes, the old woman instead chose to lead a hard-working life to support herself and her family. The one takeaway we get from Reki Ben’s story is this — no matter what life throws at you, it is up to you to decide what to make of it and determine how and where your life goes.

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Social media reacts

Reki Ben’s story has received much love from internet users. In the comment section of Aradhana’s post, users have doled out praise on the old woman's resilience and strength, while also praising the beauty of her art.

“Women are the embodiment of strength and resilience. Absolute respect,” one user commented. “Her wrinkles tell a story of sacrifice. Her hands tell a story of courage,” another wrote.

Another user remarked on the emotional aspect of Reki Ben’s story, calling it a “beautiful story that numbs the eyes.”

One user noted how Reki Ben still possesses warmth and a precious smile despite her financial and medical condition, writing: “her smile is precious…the situation is so hard but she is still smiling… thanks to her for giving courage to live and fight in every tough situation and face the problem of life.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)