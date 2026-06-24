Elderly Surat Couple Appeal for Death via Euthanasia, Alleges Years of Harassment by Municipal Officials

AN OLD COUPLE from Gujrat’s Surat district wrote to District Collector Tejas Pawar on June 19, 2026, seeking an approval for euthanasia citing persistent harassment and abuse from authorities and local politicians as the reason.

In their plea, 73-year-old Shyambhai Kapoorji Gehlot and his 63-year-old wife Madhuben have stated that they have been subjugated to years of physical, mental, and financial harassment by officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and local political leaders. In addition, the couple says that their shops have been unjustly sealed by authorities, due to which they are facing financial difficulties and mental exhaustion.

Euthanasia refers to the intentional and painless ending of a person’s life. It is a highly controversial practice — restricted in India but permitted in other countries such as Switzerland and Luxembourg. Euthanasia involves the deliberate killing of a person, with consent, to relieve them of pain and suffering.

The elderly couple has been living alone since 2016, ever since a tragic road accident claimed the lives of nine of their family members, inducing their son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, daughter, son-in-law, and other relatives. The couple has only each other and are financially dependent on the shops they own and manage.

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The Gehlot family had purchased 12 shops back in 2006, which, at that time, were located in a region known as Bamroli gram panchayat area. They have been timely paying their taxes ever since the shops came under SMC’s jurisdiction.

Couple Alleges Years of Harassment by Civic Officials

In their June 19 letter, the couple wrote: “Request for permission for euthanasia (mercy death) due to continuous unbearable physical, mental and financial harassment by the executive engineer of Udhna South Zone, Surat Municipal Corporation and certain political persons.”

According to a statement given by Shyambhai to reporters, trouble started arising in 2021, when municipal authorities sealed their shops without citing any reason. The couple then moved to the state high court to challenge the sealing decision, and the legal case went on for five years.

“After the high court's order, we approached the fire department to ensure fire safety in our establishments. However, they told us that measures are only applicable to large establishments. Still, we arranged fire extinguishers and our shops were opened,” Shyambhai said.

Earlier this year, on January 31, 2026, their shops were reportedly unsealed. However, Shyambhai claimed that municipal authorities, without any prior notice, again sealed 11 out of their 12 shops. The elderly man also alleged that SMC executive engineer Bhairav Desai has coaxed him to approach a local BJP leader to resolve the matter. Further, he also says attempts have been made to seize his properties.

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“We have no desire left to live. If justice is not possible, death is the only option left,” he said in his appeal to the Collector.

What Has Surat Municipal Corporation Said?

Municipal authorities have rejected the elderly couple's allegations, maintaining that the body's actions were well under existing rules and regulations. In a statement given to PTI, Desai said that one of the properties had been unsealed after the required impact fee was approved, but documentation for the other remaining properties was still pending.

“In 2021, his (Gehlot's) properties were sealed; however, the impact fee of one property was approved, so it was opened. The documentation for the impact fee of the rest of the properties is yet to be submitted by Gehlot,” Desai said.

Desai remarked that the remaining properties can be regularized under the Gujarat Regularization of Unauthorized Development (GRUDA) Act, 2022, but the necessary documents must first be submitted.

[Edited by: Harsh Pandey]