“We’re in India, Have to Take Realistic Approach”: Bombay HC Restores FDA-Suspended License of Navi Mumbai’s Park Inn by Radisson, Says Insects in Kitchen Can't Shut Down 4-Star Hotel

THE BOMBAY HIGH COURT has restored the license of Park Inn by Radisson situated in Navi Mumbai that was revoked by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Allowing the hotel to resume operations, the court observed that finding “two insects” in an “otherwise satisfactory kitchen” is not sufficient grounds upon which the license of a four-star hotel could be suspended. On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, a court bench quashed the license revocation order of the Maharashtra FDA.

The FDA had earlier revoked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license of Park Inn by Radisson after insects were found in its kitchen. As a result, its kitchen’s operations were temporarily halted.

A Senior Manager of Lotus Pond Hotel Private Limited, the managing authority of Park Inn by Radisson, had filed a plea in the Bombay High Court challenging the suspension of its FSSAI license under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The court bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, was hearing the matter.

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Quashing the FDA directive, the bench said that the presence of “two insects” in the kitchen doesn't justify the “continued suspension” of the hotel’s license, considering its overall inspection report deemed the hotel as “compliant.”