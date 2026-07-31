“We’re in India, Have to Take Realistic Approach”: Bombay HC Restores FDA-Suspended License of Navi Mumbai’s Park Inn by Radisson, Says Insects in Kitchen Can't Shut Down 4-Star Hotel

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THE BOMBAY HIGH COURT has restored the license of Park Inn by Radisson situated in Navi Mumbai that was revoked by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Allowing the hotel to resume operations, the court observed that finding “two insects” in an “otherwise satisfactory kitchen” is not sufficient grounds upon which the license of a four-star hotel could be suspended. On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, a court bench quashed the license revocation order of the Maharashtra FDA.
The FDA had earlier revoked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license of Park Inn by Radisson after insects were found in its kitchen. As a result, its kitchen’s operations were temporarily halted.
A Senior Manager of Lotus Pond Hotel Private Limited, the managing authority of Park Inn by Radisson, had filed a plea in the Bombay High Court challenging the suspension of its FSSAI license under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The court bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, was hearing the matter.
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Quashing the FDA directive, the bench said that the presence of “two insects” in the kitchen doesn't justify the “continued suspension” of the hotel’s license, considering its overall inspection report deemed the hotel as “compliant.”
The Bombay High court accepted the Lotus Pond’s plea, and restored Park Inn by Radisson’s FSSAI license allowing it to resume operations. The hotel is expected to maintain the “highest standards of hygiene and sanitation,” and ensure strict legal compliance.
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The bench questioned whether the “extreme step” of license suspension was needed considering the establishment had otherwise substantially met the required standards. The court said this “solitary finding” of insects could not justify the Maharashtra FDA’s action.
“We are in India. We have to take a realistic stand,” observed the Bombay High Court bench.
On July 3, 2026, the Maharashtra FDA had revoked the FSSAI-issued license of the Park Inn Radisson Hotel located in Navi Mumbai. An FSSAI license is necessary to legally run a food business and to ensure food safety. The FDA conducted a surprise inspection at the hotel’s premises, wherein it found "serious lapses in hygiene, sanitation, food storage and food handling practices.” Challenging the license revocation order, the hotel argued that the action was disproportionate to the violation found.
(Proofread by Anshika Verma)
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