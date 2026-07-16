Maharashtra FDA Raids Pune Shop Owned by Accused Siya Goyal’s Father for Allegedly Violating Food Safety Guidelines; Seizes Products Worth Over Rs 8 Lakh

MAHARASHTRA’S FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) has been carrying out the state's toughest crackdown targeting establishments that violate food safety guidelines. On July 14, 2026, a spice and dry fruits shop was raided in Pune, Maharashtra, after an inspection revealed that the shop had allegedly violated food safety guidelines. Reports suggested that the shop is owned by Parveen Goyal, the father of Siya Goyal, who is the prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

On June 18, 2026, Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra by his 20-year-old fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22). Twenty-nine days since Agarwal's murder, Siya Goyal has become the centre of the major headlines surrounding the high-profile case. The FDA’s series of raids across Maharashtra has now crossed paths with the Siya Goyal case.

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According to reports, the raid was carried out at M/s BG Goyal and Company, which is owned by Parveen Goyal. The shop is reportedly located in Market Yard, Pune, Maharashtra.

The Times of India reported that officials seized more than 4,000 kg of food products worth Rs 8 lakh. During the raid, officials allegedly found that the establishment was operating in violation of several norms, including improper labelling and non-compliance with food safety regulations. The shop has been directed to suspend its business operations until further notice.

The FDA clarified that the raid was not part of the ongoing investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case and was conducted solely on the basis of suspected violations of food safety norms.

What did Siya Goyal’s father say about the FDA Raid?

On July 16, 2026, Siya Goyal’s father issued a statement, telling the media that his shop, which was raided by the FDA, had not been sealed. He explained to ANI that the shop was raided on July 14, 2026, during which the FDA collected four samples. He also clarified that the shop was not sealed, saying, "The other issue is related to my shop's licence, which I have now applied for and expect to receive within eight to ten days. Until then, I have been asked to keep the shop closed, and I am complying."

Addressing the Siya Goyal case, he reiterated that if his daughter is found guilty under the law, she must face the consequences. "She should be given the strictest punishment. I stand with the judiciary and the law," he said.

The FDA raid at Goyal’s shop was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nilesh Khose and Food Safety Officers K.L. Sonkamble and Pratik Jadhav.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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