Karnataka Family Tragedy: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Daughters, Then Dies by Suicide

A GRUESOME INCIDENT has shocked everyone. Police officials said that a man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before dying by suicide in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The incident occurred at New Maruti Layout in Hunsur city of the Mysuru district. The man has been identified as Harish (49) who killed his wife Nishchita (36), and their daughters, Nexa (13) and Raksha (6), before hanging himself. The deceased also left a death note saying that he could be found hanging in an upstairs room.

"I am hanging in the upstairs room,” the note read, followed by the heading "My Last Wishes," under which the man had listed several requests. The suicide note that was recovered from the crime scene mentioned several details such as property documents kept in a locker, specified the location of the keys, and requested the police officials to hand them over to a person mentioned on the note.

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Karnataka Triple Murder: What police have found so far?

According to preliminary investigation, the 49-year-old man sent his mother to his grandmother’s house three days before killing his wife and two daughters, and then committing suicide. A police team visited the crime scene and conducted an inspection.

The police further added that the man, Harish, covered the mouths of his wife and daughters, indicating that they may have died of suffocation. However, the exact cause of murder will be ascertained once the post-mortem examination is completed. The case has been registered by Hunsur Town Police Station, and authorities launched an investigation.

Superintendent of Mysuru Police Mallikarjun Baldandi reached crime spot

Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of Mysuru Police, said that the information about the deaths were received around 12:12 pm on July 21, 2026. During the spot inspection, Harish was found hanging on the first floor of the house. “On the ground floor, in one of the bedrooms, his wife and their two daughters were found lying on the bed. Also, the faces of all three had been covered with adhesive tape,” he further added.

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Harish was working in a Finance company and in his suicide note mentioned that his debt had increased. He had three sisters, a car, a two-wheeler. and his own house, and mentioned in the note who they should be given to. Harish and Nishchita got married 14 years ago and police are looking into whether there were any domestic disputes. Harish’s mother had left for their hometown in Rajasthan two days ago.

According to the details mentioned in the note, initially, Harish had planned to end only his life as he was going through mental illness issues. But later he changed his mind and killed his wife and two children.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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