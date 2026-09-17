“Please Don’t Hurt or Abuse Animals”: Netizens React to Nashik Yuva Sena Chief Releasing Dogs From Sacks Onto Panchayat Chief’s Table

Social Media Reactions To The Nashik Stray Dog Protest

As the video went viral on social media, netizens had divided views. While some people supported this way of protesting, highlighting that this was the only way authorities would listen, others said that the puppies appeared frightened and questioned why the animals should be subjected to such treatment.

One person wrote on social media, “He should have been more humane with those puppies. But then these babus don't do their work till they are not on the receiving end. They hardly do anything of worth for the public and yet throw their weight around.”

Another wrote, “So they suffocated dogs for god knows, hours in those rag bags just to prove a point and make reel.”

Others said, “Why suffocate the dog? I’m sure there are so many other ways to get this babu to start working. Please don’t hurt or abuse animals”

Others highlighted, “Why punish stray dogs for simply existing? Stuffing them into bags where they can barely breathe is cruel, inhumane and deeply traumatising. They are living beings who deserve to be treated with basic compassion and dignity - not tortured or terrorised.”

Some were in favour of the act and said, “Well done Bro... Otherwise, these bureaucrats and Politicians think that they are habituated to just sit idle just eating salaries…”

Another said, “Very good initiatives. These elite IAS pigs should know what life threatening these stray dogs do to the common public on the roads.”

One other wrote, “Perfect treatment! This is the language they will understand. Enough of it. Officers must show accountability & deliver work. If not, resign & leave from position. There are enough unemployed youths who are ready to work honestly.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)