“Please Don’t Hurt or Abuse Animals”: Netizens React to Nashik Yuva Sena Chief Releasing Dogs From Sacks Onto Panchayat Chief’s Table

Yuva Sena workers released stray puppies inside the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office and placed them on Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre’s table
They alleged repeated complaints about stray dogs had gone unaddressed, citing dog bites and concerns for children, senior citizens, and motorists
The protesters demanded sterilisation drives and proper dog-catching measures
A VIDEO has gone viral on social media on September 17, 2026, showing protesters releasing stray dogs inside a Maharashtra office over concerns about the rising dog population in the area. In the video, Yuva Sena workers brought stray puppies to the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office and released them on the table of the Chief Officer. Visuals from the incident show the district chief of the youth wing of Shiv Sena, Yuva Sena, Vikram Randhave, releasing dogs from sacks onto the table of Chief Officer Dheeraj Bhamre.
The workers staged the protest because of the alleged failure of the administration to solve the stray dog issue, over which many complaints had been raised. The puppies were placed inside sacks, with three to four sacks brought into the office. When they were released, they seemed nervous while roaming on the table and in the surrounding areas. Randhave also placed a garland made of currency notes on Bhamre’s table as a sign of protest. This was done to draw attention to complaints about stray dogs in Niphad town, Maharashtra.
The protesters highlighted that the population of stray dogs had increased in their locality, creating difficulties for residents. They said people were afraid that the dogs might bite children, senior citizens, bikers and others. They further highlighted that many people had already been bitten by stray dogs and had complained about the issue to the administration.
Despite the repeated complaints, there had been no concrete action by the authorities. The Yuva Sena chief also said that the difficulties had increased as the Ganeshotsav celebrations had started. People visiting Ganesh pandals reportedly fear the presence of stray dogs in the area.
Randhave asked for immediate action from the authorities, saying that if the administration continued to fail, the protests would continue and such acts would be repeated. They demanded that the dogs be immediately sterilized to control the population and that proper dog-catching measures be arranged by the authorities. He added that instead of focusing on other matters, the administration should focus on civic issues.
Later, chief officer Bhamre assured the protesters that the administration would work on the issue and that immediate action would be taken to address it. He also said that the Nagar Panchayat had already started measures to sterilize the stray dogs.
As the video went viral on social media, netizens had divided views. While some people supported this way of protesting, highlighting that this was the only way authorities would listen, others said that the puppies appeared frightened and questioned why the animals should be subjected to such treatment.
One person wrote on social media, “He should have been more humane with those puppies. But then these babus don't do their work till they are not on the receiving end. They hardly do anything of worth for the public and yet throw their weight around.”
Another wrote, “So they suffocated dogs for god knows, hours in those rag bags just to prove a point and make reel.”
Others said, “Why suffocate the dog? I’m sure there are so many other ways to get this babu to start working. Please don’t hurt or abuse animals”
Others highlighted, “Why punish stray dogs for simply existing? Stuffing them into bags where they can barely breathe is cruel, inhumane and deeply traumatising. They are living beings who deserve to be treated with basic compassion and dignity - not tortured or terrorised.”
Some were in favour of the act and said, “Well done Bro... Otherwise, these bureaucrats and Politicians think that they are habituated to just sit idle just eating salaries…”
Another said, “Very good initiatives. These elite IAS pigs should know what life threatening these stray dogs do to the common public on the roads.”
One other wrote, “Perfect treatment! This is the language they will understand. Enough of it. Officers must show accountability & deliver work. If not, resign & leave from position. There are enough unemployed youths who are ready to work honestly.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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