“Took Anti-Government Stand”: Mumbai Mayor Slams Dia Mirza Over Diwali Awareness Video Posted by BMC; Actor Reacts, Writing, “Bhalai Ka Zamana Hee Nahi Raha”

The video was deleted after BJP chief Ameet Satam reacted to it on X on November 1, 2026, tagging both the BMC and Dia Mirza. He wrote, “@mybmc We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

The BMC had previously conducted similar awareness campaigns to promote an eco-friendly Diwali following a Bombay High Court order prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths. The civic body featured actors in such a campaign for the first time, but the move backfired drastically.

Mayor Ritu Tawde Slams Dia Mirza, Calls Her “Anti-Hindu”

Following Ameet Satam’s post on X, Mayor Ritu Tawde slammed the 44-year-old actor and maintained that the criticism had nothing to do with Mirza’s religion. She said, “It is not to do with any religion. She has always taken an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand.” Tawde continued, “That is the reason for opposing her, not her religion. We believe in secularism.”

The Mumbai Mayor further accused Mirza of engaging in “selective propaganda” and alleged that she had done similar things in the past as well.

She said, “She can post whatever she wants on her personal handle but will not be allowed to do so on the BMC handle. We will make sure she is blacklisted by our Mahayuti government.”

Tawde also slammed the BMC administration for not consulting them before posting the video. “I will make sure to discuss with the BMC Commissioner that this doesn't happen again,” Tawde said.

Dia Mirza Reacts to the BMC Video Controversy

Dia Mirza has reacted to the controversy, defending the BMC campaign and questioning the reason behind the backlash, given that the video was made in the public interest following the court order. The actor told news agency ANI, “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest?”

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She also spoke about the need to reduce air pollution, as it is a matter of public health. Additionally, she clarified that she had not charged any fee for recording the video as part of the Diwali awareness campaign.

She wrote in a social media post, “Koi paisa nahi liya hain. Bhalai ka zamana hee nahi raha (I did not charge the BMC any fee for the Diwali campaign. There is no goodness left in this era).”

Several opposition leaders have criticised the BMC for deleting the video and extended their support to Dia Mirza. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said in an address to the media, “Dia Mirza has done nothing wrong; this reflects a perverted mindset aimed at disrupting the country's unity.”

[Rh/VS]

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