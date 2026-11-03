Maharashtra FDA’s Diwali food inspection seizes Patanjali ghee worth Rs 20 lakh; license suspensions, goods seizure, and show cause notices to multiple establishments across the state

THE MAHARASHTRA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) has intensified its operations across the state, with the suspension of licenses and registration of 19 food businesses, and the seizure of around 3.53 lakh kilograms of food amounting Rs 9.01 crore in its festive-season drive led by Commissioner Tukaram Munde.

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Among the significant seizures was a huge consignment of Patanjali cow ghee, recovered from a distributor in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The FDA had suspected Patanjali’s super distributor, M/s Divya Mahavitarak, over misbranding, adulteration and other regulatory malpractices, with the crackdown seizing 2,279.7 litres of Patanjali cow ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh from the distributor.

Tukaram Munde and Maharashtra FDA leads the Diwali-drive

As a part of its ongoing crackdown on food outlets that do not follow the safety guidelines and required norms, the Maharashtra FDA launched the seizure of licenses and food products across the state ahead of the festive season in the country.

In an official statement issued by the FDA on Monday, November 2, 2026, it informed that their Diwali-drive had seized around 3.53 lakh kg of food — which amounted to Rs 9.01 crore — from 114 establishments across seven divisions of Maharashtra during the campaign.