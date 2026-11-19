BMC Demolishes Dawood Ibrahim's Ancestral Home

The Musafirkhana was classified as a C-1 structure, a term used to describe a severely dilapidated and structurally unsafe building that requires immediate evacuation and demolition. The civic body decided to demolish the building as it posed a safety risk to residents and passersby.

According to a BMC notice, the civic body had received a letter from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), seeking the evacuation and demolition of the structure in accordance with a 2020 Bombay High Court order.

The building is also part of Sector 8 of SBUT's Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project. The Musafirkhana Trust had sold the property to SBUT for the project. However, the demolition faced objections from some residents who used the ground floor of the building as a prayer hall and questioned the short notice issued by the authorities.

Even after the upper floors, where the Dawood family lived, and other portions of the building were vacated and demolished, the ground floor continued to be used as a prayer hall. During a recent inspection, BMC officials found that the structure was largely vacant, except for the prayer hall. Following this, the civic body asked those using the prayer hall to shift to an alternative premises offered by SBUT at An Nasr Tower in Sector 4.