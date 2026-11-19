AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON THURSDAY, November 19, 2026, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished an old and dilapidated building in South Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. The building was once home to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his family, who moved there in the early 1970s. The demolition of Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana on Pakmodia Street was initially scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2026, but the work began only on the second day.
Around 400 police personnel were deployed at the site during the demolition. The BMC team reached the spot and began demolishing the remaining structure. Videos of the operation were widely shared on social media. The building was covered with blue tin sheets when the demolition began. The operation proceeded peacefully in the presence of several civic workers and police personnel.
The Musafirkhana was classified as a C-1 structure, a term used to describe a severely dilapidated and structurally unsafe building that requires immediate evacuation and demolition. The civic body decided to demolish the building as it posed a safety risk to residents and passersby.
According to a BMC notice, the civic body had received a letter from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), seeking the evacuation and demolition of the structure in accordance with a 2020 Bombay High Court order.
The building is also part of Sector 8 of SBUT's Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project. The Musafirkhana Trust had sold the property to SBUT for the project. However, the demolition faced objections from some residents who used the ground floor of the building as a prayer hall and questioned the short notice issued by the authorities.
Even after the upper floors, where the Dawood family lived, and other portions of the building were vacated and demolished, the ground floor continued to be used as a prayer hall. During a recent inspection, BMC officials found that the structure was largely vacant, except for the prayer hall. Following this, the civic body asked those using the prayer hall to shift to an alternative premises offered by SBUT at An Nasr Tower in Sector 4.
Some political leaders also claimed that the ground floor of the premises housed a mosque and was waqf property. They questioned how the property was transferred to SBUT despite allegedly falling under waqf and opposed the demolition.
AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also objected to the civic body's action, stating that legal efforts were being made to seek relief against the demolition notice. However, despite these objections, the BMC proceeded with the demolition on Thursday.
The building was constructed in 1939 as a single-storey structure with 36 rooms. It was initially used to accommodate Haj pilgrims but later became a residential property. Several families began occupying rooms in the building, and in the early 1970s, the family of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim moved there. He lived in the building as a child before becoming a prominent figure in Mumbai's underworld.
Dawood is accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and fled India in 1986. He remains a wanted fugitive. Following the blasts, the government seized properties linked to him and his family under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).
Over the years, the upper floors of the Bhendi Bazaar building, where Dawood's family once lived, were demolished. The prayer hall on the ground floor and a few other portions of the structure remained. With the latest demolition, the building that was once home to the gangster's family has now been completely pulled down.
[Rh/VP/RS]
Suggested Reading: