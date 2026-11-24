FAR AWAY FROM THE GLAMOUR of India’s Bollywood film industry, the city of Mumbai has made headlines, but for a different reason this time. Local residents of Versova, civil society organizations and several public figures have taken to the streets against the proposed felling of 89 trees at the Nana Nani Park, Versova, Mumbai.

This development comes against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to remove trees from the park to facilitate the construction of a bridge associated with the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project.

As the tree-cutting exercise was announced and conducted — although partially — residents gathered in the park on November 21, 2026, on the occasion of World Tree Day, and held demonstrations appealing to the civic authorities to reconsider their decision.