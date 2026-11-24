FAR AWAY FROM THE GLAMOUR of India’s Bollywood film industry, the city of Mumbai has made headlines, but for a different reason this time. Local residents of Versova, civil society organizations and several public figures have taken to the streets against the proposed felling of 89 trees at the Nana Nani Park, Versova, Mumbai.
This development comes against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to remove trees from the park to facilitate the construction of a bridge associated with the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project.
As the tree-cutting exercise was announced and conducted — although partially — residents gathered in the park on November 21, 2026, on the occasion of World Tree Day, and held demonstrations appealing to the civic authorities to reconsider their decision.
The proposed construction project would affect around 137 of its 250 trees, of which 89 have been marked for felling. As per the proposed plan, the tree felling would be carried out in phases. The first phase was conducted, removing 44 trees on November 18, 2026, and the rest are proposed to be transplanted.
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The park was developed by the local citizenry in 2001, on a plot of land which was earlier used as an illegal dumping ground. Hence, has captured the attention of its residents as the process of felling its trees began.
The tree-cutting is associated with the proposed construction of a double-decker bridge that forms a part of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project — also referred to as the Versova-Bhayandar Road Project. Upon its completion, the bridge would connect different stretches of the coastal road, and the trees at the Nana Nani Park, appears to be obstructing the proposed project.
Under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan, the felling of trees was planned in phases, with 89 trees being marked for felling, alongside a proposal to transplant 48 trees.
But the notices to cut trees could be traced back to February 2026, when the notices to fell trees were put up on the trees. There were about 3,200 objections raised on this plan, when the BMC called for suggestions. The proposed plan went ahead anyway. And the residents have been protesting at the park since February this year.
The BMC, however, has been firm on its stance, and received support from BJP MLA Ameet Satam, who has endorsed the proposal, and also stated to the press in the month of February, that the garden would be restored after constructing the bridge.
The residents did not merely oppose the proposed project. They furnished alternative routes that would, according to them, materialize the construction, while preserving the ecological arrangement. One of them was the extension of the sea link 2 km further north.
As the first phase of felling trees began on November 18, 2026, local residents, environmental activists, student groups, and individuals associated with the entertainment industry took to the streets.
Actor Bhumika Chawla was among those who joined the demonstrations at the Nana Nani Park. She was seen holding a placard opposing the tree felling. In a post on Instagram, the actor posted an emotional video condemning the tree felling. Other personalities such as Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Daisy Shah, Pooja Ruparel also joined the protest displaying their placards in opposition to the tree-cutting exercise.
Posting a video on social media, actress Pooja Ruparel — famously known as “Chutki in the bollywood classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” — almost broke down in tears, while showing a “heritage tree” that was not even 35 years old. “This is our tree, they cannot cut this. This is a heritage tree, this is illegal, they are lying. BMC is cutting our heritage tree,” said Ruparel in the video.
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There was heavy police deployment around the park, with some protesting residents being taken to the police station.
Another public interest organization associated with the protection of Mangroves — Save Mumbai Mangroves — has also been actively raising concerns over the felling of trees. In a post on November 18, the organization said that despite repeated efforts by community members to save Nana Nani Park, the trees are being cut. It highlighted the importance of neighbourhood green zones, while arguing that Mumbai already has limited public spaces with appropriate green cover.
The Organization also extended its questions to the legal procedures governing tree removal. A legal notice has been issued by the environmental activists to the BMC Commissioner and the Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra government’s Urban Development Department, questioning whether the Tree Authority had been duly constituted under the Maharashtra (urban areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.
As of now, for the residents of Versova, there is no concrete solution. But the issue which began from tree felling, has reached to the broader discourse of ecologism, urban spaces, and the need for conservation.
[OG/AR/RS]
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