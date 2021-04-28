Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Majority Enterprises Evaluate Using No-Code, Low-Code Platforms

The study was conducted on over 400 business leaders from mid-sized to large-sized businesses in the APAC region

Additionally, 75 percent of businesses surveyed have used or evaluated at least one RPA (Robotic Process Automation) bot in the previous year. Pixabay

Over 60 percent of mid-sized and large enterprises are currently using or evaluating the use of no-code or low-code platforms to build enterprise BPM (Business Process Management) applications amid Covid. The survey conducted by Zvolv, an intelligent process automation platform, showed that in the last six months, nearly 30 percent of respondents have deployed at least one business application built on a no-code or low-code development platform.

Additionally, 75 percent of businesses surveyed have used or evaluated at least one RPA (Robotic Process Automation) bot in the previous year. This shift has resulted from the introduction of a new breed of tools that have enabled the development of applications that are extremely fast and require minimal reliance on IT, said a statement.

The study was conducted on over 400 business leaders from mid-sized to large-sized businesses in the APAC region. Hardik Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Zvolv, said: “Covid has accelerated the trend towards adoption of solutions that reduce human dependence where possible. Business process automation streamlines remote working in a variety of ways, and it has become a priority for every business. The market for rapid development tools, whether no-code or low-code, is primed for explosive growth.”

The survey conducted by Zvolv showed that in the last six months, nearly 30 percent of respondents have deployed at least one business application built on a no-code or low-code development platform.

He added that many enterprises continue to be challenged due to the use of different tools for different processes, which prevents data from being unified.”The full capabilities of existing ERP/CRM tools are not realized due to cost and complexity, and often times the in-flexibility of installed solutions. IT teams are often back-logged with driven traditional application development approaches that require specialized resources,” the CEO said.

The study report highlighted that around 65 percent of the businesses have in-house IT teams with developer resources, 25 percent of businesses outsource development to vendor partners, and the remaining 10 percent rely on self-help development platforms. (IANS/JC)

