Friday, April 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Mango, The King Of Fruits, Will Soon Have Its Own Museum
IndiaLead Story

Mango, The King Of Fruits, Will Soon Have Its Own Museum

Mango is the heritage tree of India. It has historical and mythological relevance and enjoys a connection with the social, religious, and cultural ethos of the country

0
mango
Lucknow to get its first of a kind Mango museum. Pixabay

Mango, the king of fruits, will soon have its own museum. The Mango Museum is coming up at the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) office at Rehmankhera in the Kakori block of Lucknow. It is likely to be ready by the end of the mango season. The museum will help the visitors learn about the varieties, medicinal value, products, history, and other little-known facts about the fruit.

According to Shailendra Rajan, CISH Director, “The museum will have more than 800 varieties as a model or a photograph with interesting descriptions. Not only Indian but also the varieties dominating the international market will be displayed at the museum.” The institute has one of the largest live collections of mango varieties, but one cannot see them after the fruiting season.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The museum will have over 800 varieties as models or photographs with interesting descriptions so that people can know more about them. “Mango (tree) is considered to provide certain anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-carcinogenic bioactive compounds and a few of them have been found to be reported effective in immunity-boosting against the Coronavirus,” he said.

“A database containing details of the medicinal properties of phytochemicals can be accessed in the museum. A description of important products made from mango and the nutritive value of the king of fruits will also be depicted,” Rajan said.

mango
India is considered to be the richest in mango varieties. Pixabay

India is considered to be the richest in mango varieties and efforts made by farmers, nurserymen and mango lovers have helped in conserving varieties. About 80 countries have issued stamps on mangoes.

The upcoming museum will also have a corner showcasing stamps for people interested in philately. The museum will provide information on such products and their nutritive value along with details of recipes made from raw or ripe mangoes.

ALSO READ: Beat the Heat! Top 12 Most Famous Varieties of Indian Mangoes

“Mango is the heritage tree of India. It has historical and mythological relevance and enjoys a connection with the social, religious, and cultural ethos of the country. The museum will also have material on this aspect,” he added.

Using audio-visual means, CISH will develop the museum as a storehouse of information on major fruit producing areas of the country and the world. A portion of the museum will depict the numerous pests and diseases that attack the mango. The CISH Director further said that the museum will be of interest, not only to children but also to the farmers. (IANS/SP)

Previous articlePak Prez Arif Alvi: India Uses Afghanistan’s Soil To Carry Out Terror Activities In Balochistan

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Pak Prez Arif Alvi: India Uses Afghanistan’s Soil To Carry Out Terror Activities In Balochistan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that India is using Afghanistan's soil to carry out terrorist activities in Balochistan. The Pakistani President was speaking...
Read more
Lead Story

The Manned Fighter Aircraft Is Dead

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Air Warfare Symposium, conducted by the US Air Force Association on 27 and 28 February 2020, may go down in history as an...
Read more
India

108: Sacred Number

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For millennia, the number 108 has been an extremely respected number, valued by several sacred cultures and associated with great importance in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mango, The King Of Fruits, Will Soon Have Its Own Museum

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mango, the king of fruits, will soon have its own museum. The Mango Museum is coming up at the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture...
Read more

Pak Prez Arif Alvi: India Uses Afghanistan’s Soil To Carry Out Terror Activities In Balochistan

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that India is using Afghanistan's soil to carry out terrorist activities in Balochistan. The Pakistani President was speaking...
Read more

The Manned Fighter Aircraft Is Dead

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Air Warfare Symposium, conducted by the US Air Force Association on 27 and 28 February 2020, may go down in history as an...
Read more

108: Sacred Number

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For millennia, the number 108 has been an extremely respected number, valued by several sacred cultures and associated with great importance in...
Read more

High Risk Of Death For Covid Survivors Due To Serious Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 survivors -- including those not sick enough to be hospitalised -- have an increased risk of death in the six months following diagnosis...
Read more

Covid Times: Mumbai Police Rocks With A Dollop Of Wit And Grit

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Displaying a tough countenance and wielding the baton, the Mumbai Police has also shown its little-known humor quotient as it tightens belts to enforce...
Read more

Inspiring Sustainable Stays In India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth Day 2021 was celebrated yesterday and instead of reminiscing about the trips you have taken in the past twelve months, for many, it...
Read more

A List Of Readable Titles To Choose From While You Stay At Home

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
From navigating career misadventures in the corporate world to building a personal brand or navigating one's own thoughts and feelings on the prolonged 'new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada