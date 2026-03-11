How a Manipur village is rebuilding its rainforest commons

From documentation to conservation and regeneration

Following the success of the documentation initiative, the Rainforest Biodiversity of Phalee began working on a 1.8-hectare commons area as a micro-reserve for conservation and long-term monitoring of medicinal plant populations, other native species and vegetation types.

The micro-reserve is located at the base of the degraded Koirer range, one of the most severely degraded commons in the village. In November 2022, the community was awarded a conservation and restoration grant by the United Nations Development Programme–North-East India Biocultural Initiative.

The grant helped the community set up two greenhouses to seed and nurture native plant and tree species. The greenhouses, each measuring 16 by 50 feet, were also set up on degraded land at the base of the Koirer range and produced more than 10,000 native plant saplings of about 65 species between 2023 and 2024.

Currently, more than 10,000 saplings of 15 species of native trees and fruit trees are being prepared in the nursery.

“I think I must have planted more than a hundred trees in the past few years. Most of them are fruiting trees because they look nice when they flower, and birds can eat the fruits too,” Shimreishang, a young member of the Rainforest Biodiversity of Phalee, says with a smile.

He serves as the caretaker of the greenhouse nursery and conducts routine checks on the saplings every week.

The trees he has planted constitute a small part of the thousands, approximately 6,000, of native trees that have been planted in the commons in and around Koirer by the community as part of forest restoration efforts.

These reforestation initiatives have been taken up by both the oldest and the youngest members of the community. Shrubs and grasses have also started reclaiming the once-denuded lands at Koirer, improving green cover, while saplings planted as part of the reforestation initiative have begun to grow.

Saplings of native plants and fruit trees have also been sold in thousands to neighbouring villages, generating income for maintaining the greenhouse nursery. Plans are also in place to establish a seed bank for preserving indigenous seed varieties.