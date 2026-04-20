Manipur Unrest Escalates: Protests In Response to Bishnupur Blast Turn Violent, Five-Day Shutdown Called

The already volatile condition in the north-eastern state of Manipur was further amplified when instances of fresh protests took place. On Friday night, 18th April 2024, in the state's valley region, large crowds took to the streets of Khurai Lamong Bazar in the Imphal valley, breaking the imposed curfew and taking out rallies in protest. These rallies are protesting the earlier bomb attack in the Bishnupur district, in which two children were killed.

On April 7, in the state’s Tronglaobi Awang Leikai near Moirang in Bishnupur district, two children, a five years old boy and his five months old sister, were killed after a missile struck their home. The attack left the already conflict prone-region rattled and unsetted, leading to a series of protests and marches demanding for an immediate and appropriate investigation into the matter.

Security sources said that a large number of protesters marched towards Khwairamband Ima Market but were stopped at several places. Clashes broke out in Thangmeiband, Sagolband, and Uripok areas of Imphal West.

Protesters marched onto the streets, flashing torches and shouting slogans, flagging doubts about the administrative failure of the sitting government in ensuring safety of the civilians in the region. Further, the protesters have demanded for the immediate arrest of those responsible and swift justice for the victims.

See also: NSCN-IM cadre killings: Tensions in Manipur's Ukhrul and Kamjong, probe sought into incident

As the protest gained momentum and the crowd grew larger, CRPF forces were called in to curb the crowd. Tear gas shells and lathi charges, in addition to mock bombs, were used to disperse the protesters, and in retaliation the protesters threw stones and fired slingshots at the forces.

The clash between the security personnel and the protesters left many injured. Police reported that at least six people were injured, including three CRPF personnel. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a related incident, one of the protests turned violent in Gelmol, Churachandpur district (a Kuki-Zo area), where CRPF firing killed three protesters.

Five-Day shutdown imposed in the region

The tension that has been simmering in the region ever since the incident has begun to boil over. On Sunday 19th April, after the clash, the region came to a standstill as the Meira Paibis, a community of women belonging to the Meitei tribe, and other Meitei civil society groups called for a five-day-total shutdown of activities across the valley. Markets remain shut, transport services have been halted, government offices closed, with only essential services being carried out at the moment.

Key routes and transportation points have been blocked by the women protesters, with them checking the movements of passing vehicles and security forces.

See also: Mob torches NSCN-IM office in Manipur's Ukhrul after killing of four cadres sparks tension

Organizers of the protest say that the shutdown will be effective till 23rd April, with promises of escalating protests and actions being made if appropriate action is not undertaken.

The streets of the region have been marked with similar protests that took place after the Tronglaobi incident. On Thursday 17th April, Police personnel stopped a similar rally that took place in the vicinity of the Chief Minister's private residence, near the Singjamei crossing. Protesters were met with similar action by security personnel. In addition to these rallies, sit-in protests continue in various locations.

The Tronglaobi attack was supposedly carried out by the armed militants belonging to the Kuki-zo tribe, who reside predominantly in the hilly areas of the state. The investigation into this matter has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

In a state already marred by ethnic tensions and unceasing violence, the Tronglaobi incident has intensified public anger. The protests and the shutdown have impacted the daily lives of the civilians, facing disruptions across many economic activities.