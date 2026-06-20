10 Arrested in Manipur Ethnic Violence Cases, NIA Launches Major Anti-Terror Crackdown Across Several Districts

THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY (NIA) has arrested ten individuals suspected to be involved in the Manipur ethnic conflicts that have plagued the state since May 2023. On Friday, June 19, 2026, the agency, in collaboration with the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a series of raids in multiple districts across the state to arrest the suspects in relation to six high-profile cases.

Multi-location searches were undertaken by the combined task force of the three agencies, across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Pherzawl districts. Investigation by authorities and the subsequent evidence they gathered incriminated the accused. It was revealed that the accused have played an “active role” in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies.

The NIA said that the operations were conducted on the basis of extensive intelligence, technical and field operations by the agency’s team along with the state police and CRPF personnel. They focused on identifying and prosecuting individuals across communities, involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state, the NIA added.

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“Investigations in multiple cases revealed that the accused had played active roles in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies,” the NIA stated.

The NIA expects the arrests to provide significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks behind the violence. The agency is also examining possible linkages between the various incidents as well as the individuals and groups involved in the conspiracy.

“Today's operations were a major step towards supporting the government’s efforts to restore peace, security and normalcy in the state while bringing the perpetrators of the violence to justice,” it said.

CM Khemchand’s appeal

The arrests come several days after Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed to all communities to safeguard peace, underscoring the stress the ethnic violence has taken on the state’s economy. He also highlighted the ‘signs of normalcy’ that have started to take root after measures taken by his government.

“Many Kukis have started travelling to Imphal to board flights and many groups have met me to discuss about peace,” CM Singh said in a statement.

Manipur police arrests nine insurgent cadres

Manipur police and security forces have arrested nine cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits that were allegedly involved in insurgent activities in the state such as grenade planting, extortion, and the illegal supply of arms. On June 18, 2026, security forces arrested four alleged members of the Kangleipak Communist Party - People's War Group (KCP-PWG) — a banned Meitei separatist militant organization operating in Manipur — over their purported involvement in the planting of hand grenades at several locations in Imphal East district, including a residence at Brahmapur Nahabam Bamon Leikai.