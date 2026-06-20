10 Arrested in Manipur Ethnic Violence Cases, NIA Launches Major Anti-Terror Crackdown Across Several Districts

Key Points
NIA, Manipur Police and CRPF arrested 10 suspects during coordinated raids across seven districts.
The accused are alleged to have been involved in attacks on security forces, arms looting and other violent incidents during the ethnic unrest.
Investigators are examining broader links between the accused, militant groups and multiple violence-related cases.
THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY (NIA) has arrested ten individuals suspected to be involved in the Manipur ethnic conflicts that have plagued the state since May 2023. On Friday, June 19, 2026, the agency, in collaboration with the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a series of raids in multiple districts across the state to arrest the suspects in relation to six high-profile cases.
Multi-location searches were undertaken by the combined task force of the three agencies, across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Pherzawl districts. Investigation by authorities and the subsequent evidence they gathered incriminated the accused. It was revealed that the accused have played an “active role” in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies.
The NIA said that the operations were conducted on the basis of extensive intelligence, technical and field operations by the agency’s team along with the state police and CRPF personnel. They focused on identifying and prosecuting individuals across communities, involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state, the NIA added.
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“Investigations in multiple cases revealed that the accused had played active roles in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies,” the NIA stated.
The NIA expects the arrests to provide significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks behind the violence. The agency is also examining possible linkages between the various incidents as well as the individuals and groups involved in the conspiracy.
“Today's operations were a major step towards supporting the government’s efforts to restore peace, security and normalcy in the state while bringing the perpetrators of the violence to justice,” it said.
The arrests come several days after Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed to all communities to safeguard peace, underscoring the stress the ethnic violence has taken on the state’s economy. He also highlighted the ‘signs of normalcy’ that have started to take root after measures taken by his government.
“Many Kukis have started travelling to Imphal to board flights and many groups have met me to discuss about peace,” CM Singh said in a statement.
Manipur police and security forces have arrested nine cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits that were allegedly involved in insurgent activities in the state such as grenade planting, extortion, and the illegal supply of arms. On June 18, 2026, security forces arrested four alleged members of the Kangleipak Communist Party - People's War Group (KCP-PWG) — a banned Meitei separatist militant organization operating in Manipur — over their purported involvement in the planting of hand grenades at several locations in Imphal East district, including a residence at Brahmapur Nahabam Bamon Leikai.
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A separate operation conducted by security forces the same day resulted in the arrest of four alleged members of the Miyamgi Fingang Lanmi — the military wing of the KCP — from different locations in Kakching district. Officials say the group was involved in extortion activities and the illegal supply of arms.
Two days earlier, on June 16, 2026, a cadre supposedly belonging to the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) was arrested in Imphal East district.
Officials said the arrests were carried out as part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations across Manipur. The operations aim to curb militant activities, dismantle extortion networks, and prevent the circulation of illegal arms. Further investigations are underway in connection with the cases.
[Edited by: Vaishnavi Sivadasan]
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